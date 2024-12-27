TS TET 2024
TS Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card 2024 Out: Steps to Download and Exam Details Inside
Posted on 27 Dec 2024
14:06 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Telangana School Education Department has officially released the TS TET Admit Card 2024. Candidates registered for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-2024-II) can access their hall tickets via the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.
Step-by-Step to Download TS TET Admit Card 2024
TS TET Examination Schedule 2024
The TS TET examination is scheduled to take place from January 2 to January 20, 2025, over a span of 10 days. It will be conducted online in 20 sessions, with two sessions held each day:
The test comprises two papers:
Candidates are advised to verify all details on their admit card before the examination. This admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the examination venue.