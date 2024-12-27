TS TET 2024

TS Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card 2024 Out: Steps to Download and Exam Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Dec 2024
14:06 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Telangana School Education Department has officially released the TS TET Admit Card 2024.
Candidates registered for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-2024-II) can access their hall tickets via the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

The Telangana School Education Department has officially released the TS TET Admit Card 2024. Candidates registered for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-2024-II) can access their hall tickets via the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Step-by-Step to Download TS TET Admit Card 2024

  1. Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.
  2. Click on the link labeled ‘Download Telangana TET Admit Card’.
  3. Enter the candidate’s login credentials and submit them.
  4. View the TS TET Admit Card 2024 on the screen.
  5. Carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card.
  6. Download the hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT
Download ICAI CA January 2025 Admit Card for Foundation and Intermediate Exams: Easy Steps
Download ICAI CA January 2025 Admit Card for Foundation and Intermediate Exams: Easy Steps
Fill Choices for NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024: Easy Steps to Submit Preferences
Fill Choices for NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024: Easy Steps to Submit Preferences

TS TET Examination Schedule 2024

The TS TET examination is scheduled to take place from January 2 to January 20, 2025, over a span of 10 days. It will be conducted online in 20 sessions, with two sessions held each day:

  • Session 1: 9AM to 11.30AM
  • Session 2: 2PM to 4.30PM

The test comprises two papers:

  • Paper-I: For candidates aiming to teach classes I to V.
  • Paper-II: For candidates aspiring to teach classes VI to VIII.Candidates intending to qualify for teaching all grades (I to VIII) can opt to appear for both papers.

Candidates are advised to verify all details on their admit card before the examination. This admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the examination venue.

Last updated on 27 Dec 2024
14:06 PM
TS TET 2024
Similar stories
ICAI CA 2025

Download ICAI CA January 2025 Admit Card for Foundation and Intermediate Exams: Easy . . .

NEET PG 2024

Fill Choices for NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024: Easy Steps to Submit Preferences

UGC NET June 2024

UGC NET June 2024 Certificates Out Now: Steps to Download and Key Details

NEET PG 2024

Register Now for NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling: Steps to Apply for MD, MS Admissio. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2024

Fill Choices for NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024: Easy Steps to Submit Preferences

ICAI CA 2025

Download ICAI CA January 2025 Admit Card for Foundation and Intermediate Exams: Easy . . .

UGC NET June 2024

UGC NET June 2024 Certificates Out Now: Steps to Download and Key Details

NEET PG 2024

Register Now for NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling: Steps to Apply for MD, MS Admissio. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Technician Answer Key 2024 for Grade I Released! Know Last Date to Raise Objectio. . .

MPPSC

MP SET Answer Key 2024 Issued at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here