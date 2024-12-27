TS Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card 2024 Out: Steps to Download and Exam Details Inside

Summary The Telangana School Education Department has officially released the TS TET Admit Card 2024. Candidates registered for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-2024-II) can access their hall tickets via the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

The Telangana School Education Department has officially released the TS TET Admit Card 2024. Candidates registered for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-2024-II) can access their hall tickets via the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Step-by-Step to Download TS TET Admit Card 2024

Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. Click on the link labeled ‘Download Telangana TET Admit Card’. Enter the candidate’s login credentials and submit them. View the TS TET Admit Card 2024 on the screen. Carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card. Download the hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

TS TET Examination Schedule 2024

The TS TET examination is scheduled to take place from January 2 to January 20, 2025, over a span of 10 days. It will be conducted online in 20 sessions, with two sessions held each day:

Session 1: 9AM to 11.30AM

Session 2: 2PM to 4.30PM

The test comprises two papers:

Paper-I: For candidates aiming to teach classes I to V.

Paper-II: For candidates aspiring to teach classes VI to VIII.Candidates intending to qualify for teaching all grades (I to VIII) can opt to appear for both papers.

Candidates are advised to verify all details on their admit card before the examination. This admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the examination venue.