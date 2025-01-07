UGC Releases NET Admit Card for Jan 9 Exam: Steps to Download

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled for January 9, 2025. Candidates can access their admit cards on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled for January 9, 2025. Candidates can access their admit cards on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, using their application numbers and dates of birth.

The UGC NET December 2024 exams are being conducted across eight days: January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, and 16. Admit cards are being released in phases, with cards for January 3, 6, 7, and 8 already issued. The admit cards for exams on January 15 and 16 are yet to be released.

Steps to Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2024

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the UGC NET admit card download link on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s application number and date of birth to log in. Download and print the admit card.

Candidates have already received their exam city intimation slips, which provide the city of their test centres. The admit card includes additional details such as the exact exam centre name and address, reporting time, and important exam day guidelines.

UGC NET January 9 Exam Schedule

The following subjects are scheduled for January 9 in two shifts:

First Shift: Punjabi, Tamil, Geography, Marathi, Oriya

Second Shift: Maithili, Arabic, Gujarati, Telugu, Ayurveda Biology, Disaster Management, Physical Education, Management disciplines (including Business Administration, Marketing, Industrial Relations, Financial Management, Co-operative Management), and Sanskrit traditional subjects (Jyotisha, Navya Vyakarna, Mimansa, Sankhya Yoga, Shukla Yajurveda, Madhav Vedant, and others).

For any issues related to downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.