AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET 2026: Application Correction Window Open Till April 13; Exams Begin May 12

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2026
14:45 PM

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Summary
Registered candidates can edit their application details until April 13, 2026, through the official portal
Candidates will be able to download them from the official website as well as via WhatsApp, offering added convenience

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the application correction window for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026, allowing candidates to make necessary changes in their submitted forms.

Registered candidates can edit their application details until April 13, 2026, through the official portal. This facility is crucial for applicants seeking to rectify errors before the examination process begins.

The entrance test will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTU Kakinada) in a computer-based format for admissions into BTech, agriculture, and BPharm programmes.

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According to the official schedule, hall tickets will be released on April 28, 2026. Candidates will be able to download them from the official website as well as via WhatsApp, offering added convenience.

The engineering stream examinations are scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 15, followed by an additional session on May 18. Meanwhile, the agriculture and pharmacy exams will be conducted on May 19 and May 20, 2026.

Earlier, the registration deadline for AP EAMCET 2026 was extended till March 17, allowing more candidates to apply for the state-level entrance examination.

AP EAMCET 2026: Key Dates

  • Application correction window: April 11 to April 13, 2026
  • Hall ticket release: April 28, 2026
  • Engineering exams: May 12–15 and May 18, 2026
  • Agriculture & Pharmacy exams: May 19–20, 2026
  • Preliminary answer key release: May 23, 2026
  • Last date to raise objections: May 25, 2026
  • Tentative result date: June 1, 2026

Candidates are advised to carefully review and correct their application forms within the given timeframe and stay updated through official announcements for further developments regarding the examination process.

Last updated on 11 Apr 2026
14:46 PM
AP EAMCET application open
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