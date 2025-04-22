UPSC CSE Result 2024 - Check Detailed Toppers List, Vacancies and All Details!

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024, with Shakti Dubey emerging as the all-India topper. Harshita Goyal followed closely in second place, while Dongre Archit Parag secured the third rank.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024, with Shakti Dubey emerging as the all-India topper. Harshita Goyal followed closely in second place, while Dongre Archit Parag secured the third rank, with Shah Margi Chirag and Aakash Garg in the fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The top five successful candidates comprise three women and two men.

Here is the list of top 25 rank holders in the UPSC CSE 2024:

The top 25 candidates comprise 11 women and 14 men.

Their educational qualifications range from graduation in engineering, humanities, science, commerce, medical science, and architecture from premier institutions of the country, such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT), VIT, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Delhi, and University of Allahabad, the UPSC said.

Shakti Dubey Harshita Goyal Dongre Archit Parag Shah Margi Chirag Aakash Garg Komal Punia Aayushi Bansal Raj Krishna Jha Aditya Vikram Agarwal Mayank Tripathi Ettaboyina Sai Shivani Ashi Sharma Hemant Abhishek Vashishtha Banna Venkatesh Madhav Agarwal Sanskriti Trivedy Saumya Mishra Vibhor Bhardwaj Trilok Singh Divyank Gupta Riya Saini B Sivachandran R Rangamanju Gee Gee A S

The top 25 successful candidates have opted for a wide range of optional subjects in the written (main) examination, including anthropology, commerce and accountancy, geography, mathematics, philosophy, physics, political science and international relations, public administration, sociology, and literature of the Tamil language, the official statement said.

According to the official notification, a total of 1,129 vacancies are to be filled across various prestigious services. This includes 180 seats in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 55 in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), 147 in the Indian Police Service (IPS), 605 in Central Services Group 'A', and 142 in Group 'B' Services. Additionally, 50 posts have been reserved for candidates with benchmark disabilities across multiple categories.

The category-wise distribution of vacancies includes:

IAS: 73 (General), 18 (EWS), 52 (OBC), 24 (SC), 13 (ST)

IFS: 23 (General), 5 (EWS), 13 (OBC), 9 (SC), 5 (ST)

IPS: 60 (General), 14 (EWS), 41 (OBC), 22 (SC), 10 (ST)

Group A Services: 244 (General), 57 (EWS), 168 (OBC), 90 (SC), 46 (ST)

Group B Services: 55 (General), 15 (EWS), 44 (OBC), 15 (SC), 13 (ST)

In compliance with Rule 20 (4) & (5) of the UPSC CSE Rules 2024, a Reserve List of 230 candidates has been maintained. This includes 115 candidates from the General category, 35 from EWS, 59 from OBC, 14 from SC, 6 from ST, and 1 candidate from the PwBD-1 category.

The result document also mentions that the candidature of 241 recommended candidates is provisional, while the result of one candidate has been withheld. The commission will publish the marks of all candidates on its official website upsc.gov.in within 15 days from the date of result declaration.

Candidates seeking clarification can contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter, available on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM.