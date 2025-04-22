UPSC CSE 2024

UPSC CSE Result 2024 - Check Detailed Toppers List, Vacancies and All Details!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2025
15:28 PM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024, with Shakti Dubey emerging as the all-India topper.
Harshita Goyal followed closely in second place, while Dongre Archit Parag secured the third rank.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024, with Shakti Dubey emerging as the all-India topper. Harshita Goyal followed closely in second place, while Dongre Archit Parag secured the third rank, with Shah Margi Chirag and Aakash Garg in the fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The top five successful candidates comprise three women and two men.

Here is the list of top 25 rank holders in the UPSC CSE 2024:

The top 25 candidates comprise 11 women and 14 men.

Their educational qualifications range from graduation in engineering, humanities, science, commerce, medical science, and architecture from premier institutions of the country, such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT), VIT, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Delhi, and University of Allahabad, the UPSC said.

  1. Shakti Dubey
  2. Harshita Goyal
  3. Dongre Archit Parag
  4. Shah Margi Chirag
  5. Aakash Garg
  6. Komal Punia
  7. Aayushi Bansal
  8. Raj Krishna Jha
  9. Aditya Vikram Agarwal
  10. Mayank Tripathi
  11. Ettaboyina Sai Shivani
  12. Ashi Sharma
  13. Hemant
  14. Abhishek Vashishtha
  15. Banna Venkatesh
  16. Madhav Agarwal
  17. Sanskriti Trivedy
  18. Saumya Mishra
  19. Vibhor Bhardwaj
  20. Trilok Singh
  21. Divyank Gupta
  22. Riya Saini
  23. B Sivachandran
  24. R Rangamanju
  25. Gee Gee A S

The top 25 successful candidates have opted for a wide range of optional subjects in the written (main) examination, including anthropology, commerce and accountancy, geography, mathematics, philosophy, physics, political science and international relations, public administration, sociology, and literature of the Tamil language, the official statement said.

According to the official notification, a total of 1,129 vacancies are to be filled across various prestigious services. This includes 180 seats in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 55 in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), 147 in the Indian Police Service (IPS), 605 in Central Services Group 'A', and 142 in Group 'B' Services. Additionally, 50 posts have been reserved for candidates with benchmark disabilities across multiple categories.

The category-wise distribution of vacancies includes:

  • IAS: 73 (General), 18 (EWS), 52 (OBC), 24 (SC), 13 (ST)
  • IFS: 23 (General), 5 (EWS), 13 (OBC), 9 (SC), 5 (ST)
  • IPS: 60 (General), 14 (EWS), 41 (OBC), 22 (SC), 10 (ST)
  • Group A Services: 244 (General), 57 (EWS), 168 (OBC), 90 (SC), 46 (ST)
  • Group B Services: 55 (General), 15 (EWS), 44 (OBC), 15 (SC), 13 (ST)

In compliance with Rule 20 (4) & (5) of the UPSC CSE Rules 2024, a Reserve List of 230 candidates has been maintained. This includes 115 candidates from the General category, 35 from EWS, 59 from OBC, 14 from SC, 6 from ST, and 1 candidate from the PwBD-1 category.

The result document also mentions that the candidature of 241 recommended candidates is provisional, while the result of one candidate has been withheld. The commission will publish the marks of all candidates on its official website upsc.gov.in within 15 days from the date of result declaration.

Candidates seeking clarification can contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter, available on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM.

