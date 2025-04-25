GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today - Check All Phases Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Apr 2025
13:21 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to officially open the application correction window for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 today, i.e., April 25.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to officially open the application correction window for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 today, i.e., April 25. Candidates who have already registered can make modifications to their submitted application forms through the official website (natboard.edu.in).

GPAT 2025 Application Correction Phases

The correction process will be conducted in three phases:

  • Edit Window: Open until April 28, 2025
  • Pre-Final Selective Edit Window: Open from May 2 to May 5, 2025
  • Final Selective Edit Window: Open from May 9 to May 11, 2025

GPAT 2025 Application Editable Fields

During the first phase, candidates can modify any details except their name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email. Candidates who wish to update their category or PwD status must pay an additional examination fee.

No new applications can be registered, and no fresh payments can be made during the edit window. However, any balance fee due to category/PwD status changes can be paid.

Candidates must log in using their credentials to edit their application forms.

In the second phase, examinees who have incorrect photograph, signature, and thumb impression images will be intimated by the board and will have to re-upload the modified images within the given deadline.

During the final edit phase, candidates will receive the last notifications regarding deficiencies in their uploaded images (photograph, signature, thumb impression), and must re-upload the corrected images within the given timeframe. This will be the last opportunity, after which no further changes will be allowed.

