ATMA 2025

ATMA 2025 Admit Card Today - Download Steps and Exam Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Feb 2025
15:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is set to officially release the February session admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) today, February 19.
According to the official schedule, ATMA 2025 will be conducted on February 23 from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is set to officially release the February session admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) today, February 19. Candidates who have registered for the test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website from 5 PM, once the printing link is activated.

According to the official schedule, ATMA 2025 will be conducted on February 23 from 2 PM to 5 PM, with the result announcement scheduled for March 1, 2025.

NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Out - Submit Objections by 5 PM!
NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Out - Submit Objections by 5 PM!

ATMA is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admissions to various management programs, including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Master of Management Studies (MMS), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and other post-graduate management programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download the ATMA 2025 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their admit cards,

  • Visit the official website at atmaaims.com.
  • Click on the "Login for Candidates" link on the homepage.
  • Log in using your unique credentials.
  • Submit the details and download the admit card.
  • Print the admit card for future use.
UPSC CSE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended AGAIN! Revised Schedule and Updates
UPSC CSE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended AGAIN! Revised Schedule and Updates

The admit card will only be available online. No hard copies will be sent to candidates via post.

To download, candidates must log in using their PID or application number.

The admit card is a mandatory document containing essential details like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam time, and exam center details.

Last updated on 19 Feb 2025
15:11 PM
ATMA 2025 AIMS Test for Management Admissions Admit Card
Similar stories
UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Result Date Likely this Week; Date and How to Check

Assam government

Assam Direct Recruitment Exam Result Date 2024 Revealed- Read Latest Details Here

CBSE board

CBSE to Launch Global Curriculum, Hold 2 Board Exams a Year: Know More

SSC CHSL 2024

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2024 Final Result Out: How to Check Now!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Result Date Likely this Week; Date and How to Check

College fest

Spardha 2025: A Spectacular Showcase of Talent and Innovation at Praxis Business Scho. . .

Assam government

Assam Direct Recruitment Exam Result Date 2024 Revealed- Read Latest Details Here

SSC CHSL 2024

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2024 Final Result Out: How to Check Now!

CBSE board

CBSE to Launch Global Curriculum, Hold 2 Board Exams a Year: Know More

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Out - Submit Objections by 5 P. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality