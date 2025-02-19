ATMA 2025 Admit Card Today - Download Steps and Exam Details

Summary The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is set to officially release the February session admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) today, February 19. According to the official schedule, ATMA 2025 will be conducted on February 23 from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is set to officially release the February session admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) today, February 19. Candidates who have registered for the test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website from 5 PM, once the printing link is activated.

According to the official schedule, ATMA 2025 will be conducted on February 23 from 2 PM to 5 PM, with the result announcement scheduled for March 1, 2025.

ATMA is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admissions to various management programs, including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Master of Management Studies (MMS), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and other post-graduate management programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download the ATMA 2025 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their admit cards,

Visit the official website at atmaaims.com.

Click on the "Login for Candidates" link on the homepage.

Log in using your unique credentials.

Submit the details and download the admit card.

Print the admit card for future use.

The admit card will only be available online. No hard copies will be sent to candidates via post.

To download, candidates must log in using their PID or application number.

The admit card is a mandatory document containing essential details like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam time, and exam center details.