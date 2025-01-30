ATMA 2025

ATMA 2025 Exam Postponed! Check New Dates and Registration Update

Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2025
09:36 AM

File Image

Summary
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has revised the schedule for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2025 February session.
In addition, the registration deadline has been extended, allowing more candidates to apply.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has revised the schedule for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2025 February session. Initially set for February 16, 2025, the exam will now take place on February 23, 2025. In addition, the registration deadline has been extended, allowing more candidates to apply. Interested candidates can fill out the application form on the official website (atmaaims.com).

Revised Schedule

Candidates must take note of the revised schedule to ensure they do not miss any crucial deadlines.

  • Application Fee Submission Deadline - February 9, 2025
  • Application Form Submission Deadline - February 11, 2025
  • Admit Card Release - February 19, 2025
  • ATMA 2025 Exam - February 23, 2025
  • Result Declaration - March 1, 2025
The ATMA 2025 application fee varies based on the candidate’s category. For general category candidates, the fee is ₹2000. However, women candidates receive a 25% concession, reducing the fee to ₹1500. Additionally, candidates belonging to North-Eastern states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura) are eligible for a 50% concession, making their application fee ₹1000. The fee is payable online only, and applicants must complete the payment before February 9, 2025, to proceed with the registration process.

ATMA is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admissions to various management programs, including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Master of Management Studies (MMS), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and other post-graduate management programmes.

ATMA 2025 AIMS Test for Management Admissions
