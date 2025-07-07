Indian Navy

INCET 2025 Recruitment - Indian Navy Opens Applications for 1100+ Civilian Posts; Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jul 2025
12:18 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Navy has officially begun the recruitment process for over 1,100 Group B(NG) and Group C civilian vacancies under its Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2025).
The detailed notification has been released on the Navy’s official recruitment portals, with the online application window currently active at incet.cbt-exam.in.

The Indian Navy has officially begun the recruitment process for over 1,100 Group B(NG) and Group C civilian vacancies under its Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2025). The detailed notification has been released on the Navy’s official recruitment portals, with the online application window currently active at incet.cbt-exam.in.

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS (II) 2025 Application Correction Begins - Link and Edit Guidelines
UPSC NDA, NA, CDS (II) 2025 Application Correction Begins - Link and Edit Guidelines

This recruitment drive offers an excellent opportunity for candidates holding matriculation, ITI, diploma, or graduation qualifications to secure a central government position within India’s defence establishment. Posts on offer include Tradesman Mate, Chargeman, Senior Draughtsman, and several others across various technical, administrative, engineering, logistics, and healthcare categories. The age eligibility varies by post, ranging between 18 and 45 years.

The application process is being conducted entirely online. Candidates need to complete the registration, fill out the application form, and upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, and necessary documents. A non-refundable fee of ₹295 is applicable for General and OBC category candidates, while SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and women applicants are exempt from the fee.

ADVERTISEMENT
UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Objection Window Closes Soon
UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Objection Window Closes Soon

Interested candidates must submit their applications before the deadline on July 18, 2025. Applications can be submitted via incet.cbt-exam.in or through the official Navy recruitment site, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The Indian Navy has urged applicants to avoid last-minute submissions to prevent potential technical glitches.

The selection procedure comprises a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a skill test where applicable, document verification, and a medical examination. The CBT will feature 100 multiple-choice questions to be attempted in 90 minutes, covering General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness.

Last updated on 07 Jul 2025
12:20 PM
Indian Navy INCET 2025 Indian Navy Recruitment Registration
Similar stories
UPSC 2025

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS (II) 2025 Application Correction Begins - Link and Edit Guidelines

TS TET 2025

TS TET June 2025 Answer Key Released at tgtet.aptonline.in - Direct Download Link

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Begins at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET- Details Here

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Objection Window Closes Soon

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC 2025

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS (II) 2025 Application Correction Begins - Link and Edit Guidelines

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Begins at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET- Details Here

TS TET 2025

TS TET June 2025 Answer Key Released at tgtet.aptonline.in - Direct Download Link

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Objection Window Closes Soon

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA Result 2025 Out - Check Final, Inter & Foundation Toppers List and Pass Perce. . .

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Download Guide and Score Calculation

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality