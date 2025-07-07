INCET 2025 Recruitment - Indian Navy Opens Applications for 1100+ Civilian Posts; Details

Summary The Indian Navy has officially begun the recruitment process for over 1,100 Group B(NG) and Group C civilian vacancies under its Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2025). The detailed notification has been released on the Navy’s official recruitment portals, with the online application window currently active at incet.cbt-exam.in.

This recruitment drive offers an excellent opportunity for candidates holding matriculation, ITI, diploma, or graduation qualifications to secure a central government position within India’s defence establishment. Posts on offer include Tradesman Mate, Chargeman, Senior Draughtsman, and several others across various technical, administrative, engineering, logistics, and healthcare categories. The age eligibility varies by post, ranging between 18 and 45 years.

The application process is being conducted entirely online. Candidates need to complete the registration, fill out the application form, and upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, and necessary documents. A non-refundable fee of ₹295 is applicable for General and OBC category candidates, while SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and women applicants are exempt from the fee.

Interested candidates must submit their applications before the deadline on July 18, 2025. Applications can be submitted via incet.cbt-exam.in or through the official Navy recruitment site, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The Indian Navy has urged applicants to avoid last-minute submissions to prevent potential technical glitches.

The selection procedure comprises a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a skill test where applicable, document verification, and a medical examination. The CBT will feature 100 multiple-choice questions to be attempted in 90 minutes, covering General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness.