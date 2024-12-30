AIIMS INI SS 2025: Revised Counselling Schedule and Round 1 Seat Allotment

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the revised counselling schedule for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS) 2025. The INI SS 2025 counselling will proceed in three rounds, ensuring candidates have multiple opportunities to secure a seat.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the revised counselling schedule for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS) 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on December 31, 2024, and candidates can access it on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Round 1 choice filling window was extended until 5 PM on December 29, 2024. Candidates shortlisted in Round 1 must accept their allotted seats online between January 1 and January 6, 2025.

Reporting and Document Submission

Shortlisted candidates for Round 1 are required to complete the document submission process and pay the security fee by January 6, 2025, at 5 PM. The reporting deadline at the allotted college is also set for the same date and time.

INI SS 2025 Counselling Schedule

Here are the key dates for the counselling process:

Round 2

Seat Allotment Result: January 16, 2025

Online Acceptance, Reporting and Document Submission: January 17 – January 23, 2025

Round 3

Seat Allotment Result: February 4, 2025

Online Acceptance, Reporting and Document Submission: February 5 – February 9, 2025

