AIIMS INI SS 2025

AIIMS INI SS 2025: Revised Counselling Schedule and Round 1 Seat Allotment

Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Dec 2024
Summary
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the revised counselling schedule for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS) 2025.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the revised counselling schedule for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS) 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on December 31, 2024, and candidates can access it on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Round 1 choice filling window was extended until 5 PM on December 29, 2024. Candidates shortlisted in Round 1 must accept their allotted seats online between January 1 and January 6, 2025.

Reporting and Document Submission

Shortlisted candidates for Round 1 are required to complete the document submission process and pay the security fee by January 6, 2025, at 5 PM. The reporting deadline at the allotted college is also set for the same date and time.

INI SS 2025 Counselling Schedule

Here are the key dates for the counselling process:

Round 2

  • Seat Allotment Result: January 16, 2025
  • Online Acceptance, Reporting and Document Submission: January 17 – January 23, 2025

Round 3

  • Seat Allotment Result: February 4, 2025
  • Online Acceptance, Reporting and Document Submission: February 5 – February 9, 2025

The INI SS 2025 counselling will proceed in three rounds, ensuring candidates have multiple opportunities to secure a seat.

