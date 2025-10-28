NEET UG 2025

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registration & Choice-Filling Extended Again: Revised Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
10:23 AM

Summary
The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has announced an extension of the registration schedule for Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling.
Eligible candidates can now complete their registration process until October 29, 2025, up to 5 PM.

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has announced an extension of the registration schedule for Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions. Eligible candidates can now complete their registration process until October 29, 2025, up to 5 PM through the official ACPUGMEC portal.

Along with registration, the deadline to purchase the online PIN required for Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling has also been extended till October 29, 2 PM. Candidates must use this PIN to access the counselling and choice-filling portal for the upcoming round.

The last date for document submission and verification has been scheduled up to noon on October 30, 2025, allowing candidates additional time to complete the verification process at designated help centres.

Furthermore, the choice filling window for MBBS and BDS admissions through Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 3 will remain open till November 1, 2025, up to 10 AM. Candidates are advised to carefully lock their preferences within the stipulated deadline to ensure consideration in the seat allotment process.

The committee has also stated that the cancellation of admission for Round 3 will be permitted until noon on October 30, 2025. Candidates who wish to withdraw from their allotted seat must do so before this deadline to remain eligible for subsequent rounds or other counselling processes.

This extension by ACPUGMEC offers candidates additional time to complete the required formalities for the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling.

Last updated on 28 Oct 2025
10:23 AM
NEET UG 2025 Gujarat NEET counselling schedule NEET UG
