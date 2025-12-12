MCC

MCC Adds 135 More Seats to NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling; Highest in West Bengal

Posted on 12 Dec 2025
File Image

Summary
With these additions, the total number of seats available for round 2 counselling has risen to 32,215
According to the updated seat matrix, West Bengal recorded the highest increase, with 46 seats added at North Bengal Medical College alone

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 135 new postgraduate medical seats to the NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling, in addition to the 2,620 seats previously announced. With these additions, the total number of seats available for round 2 counselling has risen to 32,215.

According to the updated seat matrix, West Bengal recorded the highest increase, with 46 seats added at North Bengal Medical College alone. Madhya Pradesh received the second-highest allocation, gaining 20 new seats across three institutions — six at Government Medical College, Shivpuri; two at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College; and 12 at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur.

In Maharashtra, all 10 new seats were introduced at Government Medical College, Nandurbar, while the Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences, Karnataka, also received approval for 10 additional seats.

The MCC has once again extended the choice filling deadline for NEET PG round 2 counselling. Candidates can submit their preferences on mcc.nic.in until 1 pm on December 13.

In a separate notification, the Committee released a list of 218 candidates who have been provisionally converted from Indian to NRI category for round 2. The conversion was approved after verification of documents submitted by the applicants.

Candidates are advised to review the updated seat matrix and complete the choice-filling process within the revised deadline.

