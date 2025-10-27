NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed Following Schedule Revision - New Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Oct 2025
Summary
The Department of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has once again revised the schedule for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025.
As per the latest notice, the UP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result, which was earlier scheduled for October 27 has now been postponed.

The Department of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has once again revised the schedule for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 to align with the updated MCC All India Quota (AIQ) counselling dates. As per the latest notice, the UP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result, which was earlier scheduled for October 27, will now be declared on October 29.

The change in schedule comes following the multiple revisions in the MCC NEET UG counselling dates, which were adjusted to accommodate the addition of new medical seats. The MCC conducts counselling for 15% AIQ seats before state authorities begin their respective admission rounds.

According to the revised NEET UG 2025 seat matrix, a total of 962 seats are available in Uttar Pradesh medical colleges in Round 3. Out of these, 821 seats fall under the unreserved (UR) category, 39 under Backward Caste (BC), 78 for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, and 12 each for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories.

MCC Opens Reset Registration for NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1: Check Full Schedule
The revised merit list shows that 34,556 candidates are eligible to participate in UP NEET Round 3 Counselling 2025. The authorities have stated that only candidates who have completed online registration, verified their original documents online, and deposited the required security amount will be allowed to proceed with choice filling.

Round 3 Re-Revised Schedule

  • Online Choice Filling: October 17 to October 27 (till 11 AM)
  • Seat Allotment Result: October 29
  • Allotment Letter Download and Admissions: October 30 to November 1, 3, 4, and 5

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, for further updates and ensure they complete all formalities within the stipulated time to secure their MBBS or BDS admission.

Read the official notice here.

NEET UG 2025 UP NEET UG Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) NEET counselling schedule
