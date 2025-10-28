NEET PG 2025: NRI Quota Application Window to Close Today; Check SC Hearing Updates

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NRI quota application window for NEET PG 2025 counselling today, October 28, 2025, at noon. Candidates seeking conversion of their category to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) must submit their documents via email to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com before the deadline.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NRI quota application window for NEET PG 2025 counselling today, October 28, 2025, at noon. Candidates seeking conversion of their category to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) must submit their documents via email to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com before the deadline.

According to the latest MCC notification, aspirants wishing to be considered for NRI category seats are required to send scanned copies of verified proof establishing both their NRI status and relationship with their sponsor. Those failing to meet the submission deadline will not be eligible to claim NRI status in the NEET PG 2025 counselling cycle.

The MCC’s move comes amid growing anxiety among postgraduate medical aspirants, as the complete NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule is still awaited on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The delay has sparked widespread concern regarding seat availability, document verification timelines, and the Supreme Court’s ongoing hearing on counselling transparency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MCC has recently emphasised stricter document verification to prevent misuse of NRI quota seats. Typically, the NEET PG counselling process includes four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up, and Stray Vacancy - though the round-wise schedule for 2025 is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to hear the NEET PG transparency case today, following its earlier direction to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to respond within two weeks. Aspirants have urged the court to mandate greater transparency, including access to question papers and official answer keys for the NEET PG exam.