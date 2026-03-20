X-Inovaè ’26 at St Xavier's University Kolkata Celebrates Innovation, Strategy and Leadership

Summary The Xavier’s Commerce and Management Society at St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, successfully hosted JAC Olivol X-Inovaè ’26 on March 6 and 7, 2026. The fest brought together talented students from premier institutions nationwide for two days of intense competition, innovation, and strategic engagement.

The Xavier’s Commerce and Management Society at St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, successfully hosted JAC Olivol X-Inovaè ’26 on March 6 and 7, 2026, marking one of the largest undergraduate commerce and management festivals in the country. Guided by Vice-Chancellor Rev. Fr. Dr. John Felix Raj, SJ, the fest brought together talented students from premier institutions nationwide for two days of intense competition, innovation, and strategic engagement.

The opening ceremony featured traditional lamp lighting and inspiring addresses, setting the tone for the fest. SXU Kolkata

The event commenced with a grand opening ceremony attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Registrar Rev. Fr. Dr. Xavier Jeyaraj, SJ, Dean Dr. Anupam Mitra, Campus Minister Mario Martin Louis, Controller of Examinations Dr. Indra Kanta Maitra, and Alumni Association Secretary Vatsal Chirimar, along with faculty mentors Dr. Mili Kar and Dr. Sumantra Bhattacharya. The ceremony featured traditional lamp lighting and inspiring addresses, setting the tone for the fest.

Held under the theme “Interregnum: The Throne Awaits,” X-Inovaè ’26 explored leadership in times of transition—where authority is earned through resilience, capability, and merit. The fest created a dynamic platform where participants engaged in real-world simulations, blending strategy with innovation and ambition with opportunity.

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Competitive Excellence Across Domains

The fest featured six flagship events. SXU Kolkata

The fest featured six flagship events - Imperium (Best Manager), Sparta (Strategic Escape), Athens (Public Relations & Marketing), Lydia (Finance), Macedon (Sports Management), and Florence (Creative Media). Across multiple rounds, participants demonstrated analytical thinking, financial acumen, communication skills, and creative execution, navigating complex business scenarios and challenges.

A standout feature was the scale of production and promotional outreach, with the campus transformed through large-scale branding, hoardings, a grand flag gate installation, and immersive on-ground promotions. These efforts enhanced the participant experience while ensuring strong visibility for partner brands.

Insightful Sessions and Cultural Highlights

Both the days featured renowned personalities like Ashneer Grover, Nishant Agarwal, and Nayab Midha. SXU Kolkata

On Day 1, the fest hosted an engaging entrepreneurial session featuring Ashneer Grover, Co-founder of BharatPe, moderated by Nishant Agarwal of Austin Plywood. The session offered valuable insights into entrepreneurship, business strategy, and real-world challenges.

Day 2 concluded on a high note with a captivating performance by Nayab Midha, accompanied by guitarist Ahmad Hagroo, adding a creative and emotional finale to the two-day celebration.

Celebrating Achievement and Collaboration

The closing ceremony honoured winners, runners-up, and second runners-up across competitions with trophies, certificates, and hampers, alongside the prestigious Best College Award recognising overall excellence.

The success of the event was supported by key partners, including JAC Olivol (Title Sponsor), Austin Plywood (Presented By), and HP (Co-Presented By), along with several other industry collaborators who contributed to the scale and impact of the fest.

As the curtains closed on X-Inovaè ’26, the festival stood as more than just a competitive platform-it became a celebration of ambition, collaboration, and leadership. With meaningful connections forged and ideas exchanged, the fest continues to strengthen its reputation as one of India’s most dynamic platforms for aspiring business leaders.