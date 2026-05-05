RTE (Right to Education)

Gujarat RTE Result 2026 Declared - Check Round 1 Allotment, School-Wise Seat Status

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2026
12:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Gujarat Right to Education (RTE) 2026 first round results have been released for Class 1 admissions.
Parents can now check the seat allotment status on the official Gujarat RTE admission portal.

The Gujarat Right to Education (RTE) 2026 first round results have been released for Class 1 admissions under the 25 per cent reservation quota. Parents can now check the seat allotment status on the official Gujarat RTE admission portal at rte.orpgujarat.com.

The admission process for the first round was conducted between April 4 and April 17, 2026, through the online platform. The RTE Act mandates that private unaided schools reserve at least 25 per cent of seats for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and socially disadvantaged groups, ensuring access to free education from Class 1 to Class 8.

As per available data, around 1.85 lakh candidates were found eligible for the scheme, out of which approximately 83,000 seats have been allotted in the first round. Parents of selected candidates are being notified through SMS alerts sent to their registered mobile numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, out of nearly 2.4 lakh applications received, more than 54,000 were rejected, while about 2,000 applications were disqualified during the verification process. Candidates who have secured seats must complete the admission formalities at their allotted schools within the specified deadline.

Under the scheme, students admitted through the RTE quota are eligible for annual financial assistance of ₹3,000. This amount is directly transferred to the parents’ bank accounts by the state government to support expenses such as books, uniforms, transport, and other educational needs.

Documents Required for Admission

Parents are required to carry essential documents at the time of admission, including the printed RTE allotment letter, application form, child’s birth certificate, Aadhaar card (if available), income certificate (for EWS category), caste certificate (if applicable), disability or medical certificates (if required), passport-sized photographs of the child, and parents’ Aadhaar cards.

Take a printout of the ADMIT CARD and get admission in that school during the school hours with the necessary documents by 12/05/2026. Otherwise, the admission will be cancelled,” the official website announced.

The authorities have also confirmed that a second round of admissions will be conducted to fill the remaining vacant seats for the 2026–27 academic session. Reports indicate that the highest number of vacancies is likely to be in Gujarati and English medium schools.

Find the direct result link here.

Last updated on 05 May 2026
12:51 PM
RTE (Right to Education) Gujarat government School Admission Result seat allotment
Similar stories
NBEMS

NBEMS Opens FAT 2026 Applications for DNB Post Diploma Courses; Makes Assessment Mand. . .

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

Telangana Inter Admissions 2026: Dates and Reservation Rules Announced; Intake to be . . .

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

AP POLYCET Result 2026 Declared, 91.37% Qualify! Rank Card Download Link, Admission D. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 Out, Mock Test Activated for CBT Exam - Direct Links Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NBEMS

NBEMS Opens FAT 2026 Applications for DNB Post Diploma Courses; Makes Assessment Mand. . .

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

Telangana Inter Admissions 2026: Dates and Reservation Rules Announced; Intake to be . . .

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

AP POLYCET Result 2026 Declared, 91.37% Qualify! Rank Card Download Link, Admission D. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 Out, Mock Test Activated for CBT Exam - Direct Links Here

Founders of some of the startups incubated by IIT Madras attend the World IP Day programme on campus
startup

Milestone for IIT Madras Incubation Cell

Representational image.
AI

Learning about the machine

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality