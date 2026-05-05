Gujarat RTE Result 2026 Declared - Check Round 1 Allotment, School-Wise Seat Status

Summary The Gujarat Right to Education (RTE) 2026 first round results have been released for Class 1 admissions. Parents can now check the seat allotment status on the official Gujarat RTE admission portal.

The Gujarat Right to Education (RTE) 2026 first round results have been released for Class 1 admissions under the 25 per cent reservation quota. Parents can now check the seat allotment status on the official Gujarat RTE admission portal at rte.orpgujarat.com.

The admission process for the first round was conducted between April 4 and April 17, 2026, through the online platform. The RTE Act mandates that private unaided schools reserve at least 25 per cent of seats for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and socially disadvantaged groups, ensuring access to free education from Class 1 to Class 8.

As per available data, around 1.85 lakh candidates were found eligible for the scheme, out of which approximately 83,000 seats have been allotted in the first round. Parents of selected candidates are being notified through SMS alerts sent to their registered mobile numbers.

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Additionally, out of nearly 2.4 lakh applications received, more than 54,000 were rejected, while about 2,000 applications were disqualified during the verification process. Candidates who have secured seats must complete the admission formalities at their allotted schools within the specified deadline.

Under the scheme, students admitted through the RTE quota are eligible for annual financial assistance of ₹3,000. This amount is directly transferred to the parents’ bank accounts by the state government to support expenses such as books, uniforms, transport, and other educational needs.

Documents Required for Admission

Parents are required to carry essential documents at the time of admission, including the printed RTE allotment letter, application form, child’s birth certificate, Aadhaar card (if available), income certificate (for EWS category), caste certificate (if applicable), disability or medical certificates (if required), passport-sized photographs of the child, and parents’ Aadhaar cards.

“Take a printout of the ADMIT CARD and get admission in that school during the school hours with the necessary documents by 12/05/2026. Otherwise, the admission will be cancelled,” the official website announced.

The authorities have also confirmed that a second round of admissions will be conducted to fill the remaining vacant seats for the 2026–27 academic session. Reports indicate that the highest number of vacancies is likely to be in Gujarati and English medium schools.

Find the direct result link here.