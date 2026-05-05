NBEMS Opens FAT 2026 Applications for DNB Post Diploma Courses; Makes Assessment Mandatory

Summary According to the official schedule, hospitals must complete their application submissions by May 24, 2026, while individual trainees have until May 25, 2026 to apply The theory examination, which constitutes the first phase of the assessment, will be conducted nationwide on June 10, 2026

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has opened the application window for the Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2026 for DNB Post Diploma trainees, marking a significant step in strengthening competency-based medical training across India.

According to the official schedule, hospitals must complete their application submissions by May 24, 2026, while individual trainees have until May 25, 2026 to apply. The theory examination, which constitutes the first phase of the assessment, will be conducted nationwide on June 10, 2026.

The application link is now active on the NBEMS portal, enabling eligible candidates to begin the registration process. The board has also stated that assessment timelines for other courses will be notified separately.

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In a move aimed at ensuring consistent training standards, NBEMS has made participation in the FAT compulsory during the training period. The board has clarified that trainees who fail to undergo the prescribed formative assessments will not be eligible to appear for the final exit examination.

The FAT 2026 will be conducted in three stages. The first stage is a standardized theory examination to be held across designated centres nationwide.

The second stage involves workplace-based clinical assessment, where candidates will be evaluated in real-time clinical environments. This phase is designed to test practical competence and on-ground clinical decision-making skills.

The final stage consists of a performance counselling session conducted after the declaration of results. This workshop-style evaluation will focus on identifying performance gaps and enhancing clinical preparedness.

With the introduction of a mandatory, multi-stage assessment framework, NBEMS aims to reinforce both theoretical knowledge and practical skills among DNB trainees, aligning medical education more closely with clinical demands.