Maha HSC Supplementary Exams 2026 Registration Begins; June–July Session Announced

Summary The board has urged eligible students to complete the registration process within the stipulated deadline to avoid losing an academic year The supplementary exams are aimed at students who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or more subjects in the regular examination

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has invited applications for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations scheduled to be held in June–July 2026. The board has urged eligible students to complete the registration process within the stipulated deadline to avoid losing an academic year.

The supplementary exams are aimed at students who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or more subjects in the regular examination. The board declared the HSC results for the February–March 2026 session on May 2, 2026.

Students seeking to improve their scores, private candidates, repeat examinees, and those applying under ITI and Transfer of Credit schemes are eligible to apply for the upcoming session. Applications must be submitted online through the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

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The board has clarified that detailed schedules for the examination and release of admit cards will be announced at a later date.

Maha HSC Supplementary Exam 2026: Steps to Register

Candidates who appeared for the February–March 2026 examination can access their results by following these steps:

Visit the official website

Click on the “Results” section on the homepage

Select the “HSC Examination Result 2026” link

Enter the seat number and captcha code

Click on “View Result” or “Submit”

Download and print the result for future reference

Schools and junior colleges have been instructed to remit examination fees through RTGS/NEFT to the board’s designated account. The board has also cautioned that applications submitted after the deadline will not be entertained.

With the supplementary examination window now open, students have an opportunity to improve their performance and continue their academic progression without delay.