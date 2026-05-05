BSEB Releases First Selection List for Class 11 Admissions 2026–28; Enrollment Begins

Summary Students whose names appear on the list are required to complete their enrollment at their allotted institutions between May 5 and May 12, 2026 Candidates can access the selection list through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal at ofssbihar.net

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the first selection list for admission to Class 11 in Plus 2 schools for the 2026–28 academic session. Students whose names appear on the list are required to complete their enrollment at their allotted institutions between May 5 and May 12, 2026.

Candidates can access the selection list through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal at ofssbihar.net.

According to the official notification, all selected students must report to their respective Plus 2 schools within the stipulated eight-day period. The board has instructed school principals to update enrollment data daily on the OFSS portal, with the final deadline for data entry set for May 13, 2026.

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The OFSS registration process for Class 11 admissions began on April 8, covering streams including science, commerce, and arts.

Students who have secured admission but wish to upgrade their allotted institution can apply through the “slide-up” facility. The online application window for this option is open from May 5 to May 12, 2026.

Candidates who were not allotted any seat in the first list have been given the opportunity to revise their preferences. They can modify or add new choices on the OFSS portal until May 12.

In case of technical issues or queries during the admission process, the board has provided helpline numbers: 0612-2230009 and 0612-2230051.

With multiple options such as slide-up and choice revision available, the board aims to ensure flexibility and transparency in the Class 11 admission process across Bihar’s Plus 2 schools.