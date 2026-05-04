Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University’s SRIJAN’26 Celebrates Youth, Ideas and Innovation Across 50+ Competitions

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 May 2026
15:13 PM

Jadavpur University

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Summary
Jadavpur University (JU) witnessed a spectacular culmination of creativity, competition, and collaboration as the 19th edition of SRIJAN’26, organised by F.E.T.S.U.
Hosted across the university’s Jadavpur and Salt Lake campuses, the annual techno-management fest once again redefined the intersection of technology, culture, and innovation.

Jadavpur University (JU) witnessed a spectacular culmination of creativity, competition, and collaboration as the 19th edition of SRIJAN’26, organised by F.E.T.S.U., concluded after four dynamic days from April 9 to April 12, 2026. Hosted across the university’s Jadavpur and Salt Lake campuses, the annual techno-management fest once again redefined the intersection of technology, culture, and innovation.

The festival commenced on a high note with its signature speaker series, F5 Talks, featuring an accomplished panel including Subhankar Chakraborty, Bong Short, Ramananda Adhikari, and Rabi Chowdhury. Their insights into leadership, industry trends, and innovation set the tone for the fest, inspiring participants to think beyond conventional boundaries.

Leading up to the main events, SRIJAN’26 hosted a series of engaging workshops, including MBEDX on embedded systems, AI-FINX focusing on artificial intelligence in finance, and Idea to Empire, which guided aspiring entrepreneurs through the journey from ideation to execution. These sessions reflected the fest’s commitment to nurturing technical expertise and entrepreneurial thinking.

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Day 1 witnessed intense participation in the Red Bull Racing League.

Day 1 witnessed intense participation in the Red Bull Racing League. Jadavpur University

The core of SRIJAN’26 unfolded over three days with an impressive lineup of 53 competitions spanning technology, management, strategy, and gaming. Day 1, held on April 10, kicked off with preliminary rounds that witnessed intense participation across events such as Jal-astra, Ace the Case, and the Red Bull Racing League. The day concluded with electrifying cultural segments, including rap battles and beatboxing performances, energising the audience.

Day 2, on April 11, sustained the momentum with a mix of preliminary and final rounds in competitions like Cypher 3331, Death Race, and StratEdgeX. The evening transitioned into a musical high with a captivating performance by Taalpatar Shepai, blending technology with cultural expression and leaving the audience enthralled.

The core of SRIJAN’26 unfolded over three days with an impressive lineup of 53 competitions.

The core of SRIJAN’26 unfolded over three days with an impressive lineup of 53 competitions. Jadavpur University

The final day, April 12, marked the grand culmination of the fest, witnessing record-breaking participation across events. One of the standout highlights was the Escape Room challenge, which attracted over 1,200 participants, reflecting the fest’s widespread appeal. The concluding rounds of multiple competitions showcased exceptional talent and determination, followed by a felicitation ceremony honouring winners with medals and certificates.

The grand finale was headlined by a comedy performance from Ashish Solanki.

The grand finale was headlined by a comedy performance from Ashish Solanki. Jadavpur University

The grand finale was headlined by a comedy performance from Ashish Solanki, whose sharp wit and engaging stage presence brought the event to a memorable close, leaving the audience in high spirits.

SRIJAN’26 stood out for its inclusivity, welcoming participants ranging from as young as 8 years old to young adults up to 25, highlighting its broad reach and appeal. By bringing together diverse minds across disciplines, the fest fostered a vibrant environment of collaboration, creativity, and innovation.

More than just a fest, SRIJAN’26 emerged as a celebration of ideas and aspirations, reinforcing Jadavpur University’s legacy as a hub of intellectual and cultural excellence. Upholding its enduring spirit to “Dream, See and Innovate,” the festival once again created a lasting impact, inspiring future generations to push boundaries and reimagine possibilities.

Last updated on 04 May 2026
15:14 PM
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