UPTET 2026 Correction Window Opens; Candidates Allowed One-Time Edits

Summary For the 2026 cycle, the commission has made the One Time Registration process compulsory for all candidates Earlier, the registration deadline for UPTET 2026 was extended due to technical issues linked to the One Time Registration (OTR) system

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has opened the application correction window for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted forms.

Applicants who have already completed the registration process can now log in to the official portal and edit their details within the specified time frame. The commission has advised candidates to carefully review all entries and rectify any errors before the window closes, as no further correction opportunity will be provided.

Officials have emphasized that the correction facility is a one-time provision. Once the window is closed, candidates will not be allowed to make any modifications to their application forms. This makes it crucial for applicants to ensure accuracy in personal details, educational qualifications, and uploaded documents.

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Earlier, the registration deadline for UPTET 2026 was extended due to technical issues linked to the One Time Registration (OTR) system.

For the 2026 cycle, the commission has made the One Time Registration process compulsory for all candidates. As part of this system, applicants are required to enter basic personal information and generate a unique OTR ID, which is then used to access and edit the application form.

UPTET is a key qualifying examination for candidates aspiring to teach in government and aided schools across Uttar Pradesh.

For the primary level (Classes 1 to 5), candidates must have passed Senior Secondary or its equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and hold a Diploma in Elementary Education of a minimum of two years.

For the upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8), candidates should have a graduation degree with at least 50 per cent marks along with a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education or a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed).

UPTET Application 2026: Steps to Edit

Candidates can follow these steps to update their forms:

Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in

Log in using the OTR ID and password

Open the submitted application form

Make the required corrections

Submit the updated form and download the confirmation page

UPTET 2026: Key Dates

Registration began: March 27, 2026

Last date to apply: May 3, 2026

Correction window: Now open

Examination dates: July 2, 3, and 4, 2026

Candidates are advised to complete corrections well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues and ensure a smooth application process.