Uttar Pradesh government

UPTET 2026 Correction Window Opens; Candidates Allowed One-Time Edits

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2026
14:05 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
For the 2026 cycle, the commission has made the One Time Registration process compulsory for all candidates
Earlier, the registration deadline for UPTET 2026 was extended due to technical issues linked to the One Time Registration (OTR) system

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has opened the application correction window for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted forms.

Applicants who have already completed the registration process can now log in to the official portal and edit their details within the specified time frame. The commission has advised candidates to carefully review all entries and rectify any errors before the window closes, as no further correction opportunity will be provided.

Officials have emphasized that the correction facility is a one-time provision. Once the window is closed, candidates will not be allowed to make any modifications to their application forms. This makes it crucial for applicants to ensure accuracy in personal details, educational qualifications, and uploaded documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the registration deadline for UPTET 2026 was extended due to technical issues linked to the One Time Registration (OTR) system.

For the 2026 cycle, the commission has made the One Time Registration process compulsory for all candidates. As part of this system, applicants are required to enter basic personal information and generate a unique OTR ID, which is then used to access and edit the application form.

UPTET is a key qualifying examination for candidates aspiring to teach in government and aided schools across Uttar Pradesh.

For the primary level (Classes 1 to 5), candidates must have passed Senior Secondary or its equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and hold a Diploma in Elementary Education of a minimum of two years.

For the upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8), candidates should have a graduation degree with at least 50 per cent marks along with a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education or a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed).

UPTET Application 2026: Steps to Edit

Candidates can follow these steps to update their forms:

  • Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in
  • Log in using the OTR ID and password
  • Open the submitted application form
  • Make the required corrections
  • Submit the updated form and download the confirmation page

UPTET 2026: Key Dates

  • Registration began: March 27, 2026
  • Last date to apply: May 3, 2026
  • Correction window: Now open
  • Examination dates: July 2, 3, and 4, 2026

Candidates are advised to complete corrections well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues and ensure a smooth application process.

Last updated on 05 May 2026
14:14 PM
Uttar Pradesh government UP TET 2026 TET
Similar stories
scholarship

MIB Announces AI Scholarships to Boost Creative Tech Skills in Media, Gaming and Othe. . .

Maharashtra Schools

Maha HSC Supplementary Exams 2026 Registration Begins; June–July Session Announced

RTE (Right to Education)

Gujarat RTE Result 2026 Declared - Check Round 1 Allotment, School-Wise Seat Status

NBEMS

NBEMS Opens FAT 2026 Applications for DNB Post Diploma Courses; Makes Assessment Mand. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
scholarship

MIB Announces AI Scholarships to Boost Creative Tech Skills in Media, Gaming and Othe. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Opens FAT 2026 Applications for DNB Post Diploma Courses; Makes Assessment Mand. . .

Maharashtra Schools

Maha HSC Supplementary Exams 2026 Registration Begins; June–July Session Announced

RTE (Right to Education)

Gujarat RTE Result 2026 Declared - Check Round 1 Allotment, School-Wise Seat Status

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

Telangana Inter Admissions 2026: Dates and Reservation Rules Announced; Intake to be . . .

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

AP POLYCET Result 2026 Declared, 91.37% Qualify! Rank Card Download Link, Admission D. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality