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MIB Announces AI Scholarships to Boost Creative Tech Skills in Media, Gaming and Other Sectors

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2026
13:45 PM

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Summary
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced 15,000 scholarships aimed at training young professionals in artificial intelligence (AI).
The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies.

In a major push towards strengthening skills in emerging technologies, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has announced 15,000 scholarships aimed at training young professionals in artificial intelligence (AI) across the media, entertainment, gaming, and animation sectors.

The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, with support from leading industry players such as Google and YouTube. According to the official statement, the programme is designed to equip participants with industry-relevant skills in areas like animation, visual effects, gaming, and digital content creation, where the integration of AI is rapidly expanding.

The scholarship programme aims to address the growing skill gap in the creative technology sector by preparing a workforce capable of meeting evolving industry demands. The curriculum has been jointly developed by IICT in partnership with Google and YouTube, focusing on advanced AI tools, creative workflows, and platform-specific best practices. This approach is intended to ensure that participants gain practical, production-ready expertise from the outset.

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Under the scheme, selected candidates will gain access to specialised training modules, cutting-edge tools, and mentorship opportunities. The hands-on training component will allow participants to develop real-world experience in AI-driven creative processes, fostering both innovation and employability.

Officials stated that the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen India’s rapidly evolving media and entertainment ecosystem. By building a skilled talent pool in AI-enabled creative domains, the programme is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the country’s digital economy.

The announcement underscores the government’s continued focus on future-ready skills and its commitment to preparing youth for technology-driven careers in high-growth sectors.

Last updated on 05 May 2026
13:47 PM
scholarship artificial intelligence (AI) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
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