VIT Alumni Meet in Kolkata discusses future campus and educational potential in WB

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Sunday, February 16, organised the alumni meet of its Kolkata Chapter at a city club. The event drew an impressive turnout of over 100 alumni spanning various batches who reminisced about their old days at the institute.

The meeting was chaired by Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology in the presence of Binod Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary of School Education and Higher Education Govt of West Bengal, Hari Kishore Kusumakar IPS, Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General (IG) of Police Cyber Crime in West Bengal and Naresh Keyal, Director – Mortex NK Organisation.

Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology addressing the alumni Source: The Telegraph Online Edugraph

Addressing the gathering, Dr Viswanathan, who had been conferred PhD (Honoris Cause) by St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, a day earlier, recalled some of his fond memories with the city of joy and shared bits from his association with the likes of Pranab Mukherjee, Siddhartha Shankar Ray, Jyoti Basu, Indrajit Gupta and Hiren Mukherjee. He also pointed out similarities between Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, saying that both states have a great affinity towards their mother tongue and education.

Binod Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary of School Education and Higher Education Govt of West Bengal, being felicitated by Dr G Viswanathan Source: The Telegraph Online Edugraph

Speaking to The Telegraph Online Edugraph on the sidelines of the event, he said, “West Bengal has huge potential in terms of higher education and industrial production. Also, the education of poor but meritorious students should be taken care of not only by the government but also by the affluent people of the state.”

“I hope someday soon the Vellore Institute of Technology will have its campus in West Bengal and students of the state will not have to go down south to take admission at VIT,” he added.