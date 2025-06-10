Nurse

Vacancies for 11389 BTSC Staff Nurse Posts Notified- Read Eligibility Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2025
14:56 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar Technical Service Commission invited applications for Staff Nurse posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the BTSC's official website, bstc.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 11389 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process began on June 7 and will end on June 13, 2025.

To be eligible, the age limit of the candidate should be above 21 years and below 37 years for UR, 40 years for UR Female, OBC and 42 years for SC/ST category candidates.

Bihar BTSC Nurse Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Bihar BTSC Nurse Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website of BTSC - bstc.bihar.gov.in
  2. Navigate the 'Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 application form'
  3. It will redirect you to a new window
  4. Register yourself by providing essential details
  5. On successful registration, proceed with the application form
  6. Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
  7. Take a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 10 Jun 2025
14:57 PM
Nurse Bihar government Recruitment
