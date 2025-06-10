Nurse
Vacancies for 11389 BTSC Staff Nurse Posts Notified- Read Eligibility Details Here
Posted on 10 Jun 2025
14:56 PM
File Image
The Bihar Technical Service Commission invited applications for Staff Nurse posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the BTSC's official website, bstc.bihar.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill 11389 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process began on June 7 and will end on June 13, 2025.
To be eligible, the age limit of the candidate should be above 21 years and below 37 years for UR, 40 years for UR Female, OBC and 42 years for SC/ST category candidates.
Bihar BTSC Nurse Recruitment 2025: Direct Link
Bihar BTSC Nurse Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply