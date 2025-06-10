Vacancies for 11389 BTSC Staff Nurse Posts Notified- Read Eligibility Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the BTSC's official website, bstc.bihar.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill 11389 posts in the organisation

The Bihar Technical Service Commission invited applications for Staff Nurse posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the BTSC's official website, bstc.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 11389 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process began on June 7 and will end on June 13, 2025.

To be eligible, the age limit of the candidate should be above 21 years and below 37 years for UR, 40 years for UR Female, OBC and 42 years for SC/ST category candidates.

Bihar BTSC Nurse Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Bihar BTSC Nurse Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of BTSC - bstc.bihar.gov.in Navigate the 'Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 application form' It will redirect you to a new window Register yourself by providing essential details On successful registration, proceed with the application form Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit Take a printout of the same for future reference