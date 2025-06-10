AP EdCET 2025 Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Details

Summary Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in The council has released the response sheets and master question papers along with the preliminary answer key

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE issued the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 on June 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The council has released the response sheets and master question papers along with the preliminary answer key. As per the schedule, the last date to raise objection against the answer key is June 13, 2025.

AP EdCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the paper name The answer key will be displayed Check the answer key and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

AP EdCET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.