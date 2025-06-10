APSCHE
AP EdCET 2025 Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Details
Posted on 10 Jun 2025
15:23 PM
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE issued the AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 on June 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The council has released the response sheets and master question papers along with the preliminary answer key. As per the schedule, the last date to raise objection against the answer key is June 13, 2025.
AP EdCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download
