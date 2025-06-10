Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates, who appeared in the entrance exam, can download the final answer key through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and candidates were able to challenge the answer key by submitting their objections up to 5 pm on June 6, 2025

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the final answer key for Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test 2025 (DCET) today. Candidates, who appeared in the entrance exam, can download the final answer key through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the authority conducted the Karnataka DCET 2025 on May 31 for direct admission to the second year of engineering programmes or the first year of architecture courses under the lateral entry scheme in Karnataka. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and candidates were able to challenge the answer key by submitting their objections up to 5 pm on June 6, 2025.

Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the above mentioned official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the link for Karnataka DCET 2025 revised final answer key The final answer key will be displayed on your screens Check the answers and download PDF if required

Candidates who qualify the Karnataka DCET exam will be invited to participate in the KEA's counseling rounds. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

