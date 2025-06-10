TGCHE Revises TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Answer Key Release Date- Check New Date Inside

Summary Candidates will be able to download the TS LAWCET 2025, TG PGLCET 2025 answer key through the official website- lawcet.tgche.ac.in As per the revised schedule, the TS LAWCET 2025, TG PGLCET 2025 answer key will now be issued tomorrow i.e. June 11

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) revised the answer key release date for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and TG PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2025. Candidates will be able to download the TS LAWCET 2025, TG PGLCET 2025 answer key through the official website- lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

As per the revised schedule, the TS LAWCET 2025, TG PGLCET 2025 answer key will now be issued tomorrow i.e. June 11. Once the TS LAWCET 2025 answer key and TG PGLCET 2025 answer key are released, candidates will be able to submit objections to the preliminary key till June 14, 2025. Based on the objections raised by candidates, the council will review and revise the answer key accordingly.

The final answer key and TS LAWCET 2025 results are tentatively set to be announced on June 25, 2025.

The TS LAWCET 2025 answer key was initially scheduled for release today, June 10. However, the council has not specified the reason for the delay. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.