TS PGLCET

TGCHE Revises TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Answer Key Release Date- Check New Date Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2025
14:07 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates will be able to download the TS LAWCET 2025, TG PGLCET 2025 answer key through the official website- lawcet.tgche.ac.in
As per the revised schedule, the TS LAWCET 2025, TG PGLCET 2025 answer key will now be issued tomorrow i.e. June 11

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) revised the answer key release date for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and TG PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2025. Candidates will be able to download the TS LAWCET 2025, TG PGLCET 2025 answer key through the official website- lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

As per the revised schedule, the TS LAWCET 2025, TG PGLCET 2025 answer key will now be issued tomorrow i.e. June 11. Once the TS LAWCET 2025 answer key and TG PGLCET 2025 answer key are released, candidates will be able to submit objections to the preliminary key till June 14, 2025. Based on the objections raised by candidates, the council will review and revise the answer key accordingly.

The final answer key and TS LAWCET 2025 results are tentatively set to be announced on June 25, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TS LAWCET 2025 answer key was initially scheduled for release today, June 10. However, the council has not specified the reason for the delay. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 10 Jun 2025
14:31 PM
TS PGLCET TS LAWCET Answer Key
Similar stories
NIMCET 2025

NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Today - Objection Window Open Till June 12

IGNOU

Registration Begins for IGNOU ODL, Online July Session 2025- Apply till June 15

Kerala government

KEAM Class 12 Marks 2025 Submission Window Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check D. . .

Bihar BEd CET 2025

Bihar BEd CET Result 2025 Out - Direct Link, Qualifying Marks and Counselling Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NIMCET 2025

NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Today - Objection Window Open Till June 12

IGNOU

Registration Begins for IGNOU ODL, Online July Session 2025- Apply till June 15

Kerala government

KEAM Class 12 Marks 2025 Submission Window Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check D. . .

Bihar BEd CET 2025

Bihar BEd CET Result 2025 Out - Direct Link, Qualifying Marks and Counselling Details

UK Scholarship

Oxford University Admission - Rhodes Trust Eyes Expanded Scholarships for Indian Stud. . .

TS TET 2025

TS TET June 2025 Hall Ticket Release Date Revised! Check Notice and Other Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality