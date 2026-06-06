IIT Roorkee Allows JEE Advanced 2026 Candidates Below Class 12 Marks Cut-Off to Participate in Counselling

Summary In a clarification issued to candidates, IIT Roorkee said that seat allocation would continue to be based on JEE Advanced ranks The institute further clarified that admission will only be confirmed after the updated marksheet is received and verified

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has clarified that candidates who do not currently meet the minimum Class 12 marks requirement for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) can still participate in the ongoing counselling process and fill their choices for seat allocation.

The institute, which conducted the 2026 JEE Advanced 2026 examination, stated that candidates securing less than 75 per cent marks in Class 12 or equivalent examinations in the General, OBC-NCL and EWS categories, and less than 65 per cent in the SC, ST and PwD categories, remain eligible to take part in the counselling process at this stage.

In a clarification issued to candidates, IIT Roorkee said that seat allocation would continue to be based on JEE Advanced ranks. “You are eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based on your rank,” the institute said.

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Under the existing IIT admission guidelines, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 75 per cent marks in Class 12 or an equivalent examination if they belong to the General, OBC-NCL or EWS categories. For candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories, the minimum requirement is 65 per cent.

However, IIT Roorkee noted that students who are currently below the prescribed threshold may still secure a provisional seat allocation, provided they submit a revised scorecard meeting the eligibility criteria by July 15.

“You need to send the revised score card with at least 75 per cent or 65 per cent as per your category by July 15 through the email orgjee@iitr.ac.in,” the institute said.

The institute further clarified that admission will only be confirmed after the updated marksheet is received and verified. Such admissions will be processed against the seat allotted to the candidate at the conclusion of the fourth round of counselling.

The clarification comes amid concerns raised by some students regarding the evaluation of Class 12 board examinations. In recent weeks, the Central Board of Secondary Education has faced criticism from students who alleged discrepancies in scanned answer sheets and mismatches in handwriting under the board's on-screen marking system.

The latest announcement is expected to provide relief to candidates who are seeking re-evaluation or verification of their Class 12 results while simultaneously participating in the IIT admission process.