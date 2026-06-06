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Mumbai University Releases Third Merit List for UG Admissions 2026; Verification Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jun 2026
12:19 PM

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Summary
The list includes admissions to popular programmes such as BA, BCom, BSc, BMS, BAF, BBI and several other undergraduate courses
According to the admission schedule, shortlisted candidates must complete document verification and fee payment between June 5 and June 9, 2026

Mumbai University has released the third merit list for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session across its affiliated colleges. The list includes admissions to popular programmes such as BA, BCom, BSc, BMS, BAF, BBI and several other undergraduate courses.

Colleges affiliated with the university have published course-wise cut-offs and the names of shortlisted candidates based on seats remaining vacant after the completion of earlier admission rounds.

The third merit list offers another opportunity for students seeking admission to their preferred colleges and courses under Mumbai University's centralized admission process.

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According to the admission schedule, shortlisted candidates must complete document verification and fee payment between June 5 and June 9, 2026.

Admission will be confirmed only after the successful verification of required documents and payment of fees within the stipulated deadline set by the respective colleges.

University authorities have advised candidates to complete all admission formalities within the prescribed period, as failure to do so may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

MU Third Merit List 2026: Steps to Check

Students can access the merit list by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of the respective Mumbai University-affiliated college.
  2. Navigate to the admissions or merit list section.
  3. Click on the link for the Third Merit List 2026 for the desired course.
  4. Download the merit list PDF.
  5. Search for your name, application number or category.
  6. Carefully read the admission instructions issued by the college.

The third merit list is part of the ongoing undergraduate admission process, under which colleges fill available seats in multiple rounds based on vacancies arising after each admission cycle.

Students who have secured a place in the latest allotment round are advised to regularly monitor their college websites for updates regarding document verification, fee payment procedures and further admission-related announcements.

With admissions progressing through successive rounds, colleges are expected to continue filling remaining vacancies in accordance with Mumbai University's admission guidelines.

Last updated on 06 Jun 2026
12:21 PM
UG courses Mumbai University merit list
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