KCET Result 2026 Declared; Top 10 Rank Holders List Out, Scorecard Link Details Inside

Summary Candidates can access their scorecards through the official KEA website after the activation of the result link Following the declaration of results, KEA is expected to release the counselling schedule and detailed admission guidelines in the coming weeks

The Karnataka Examinations Authority on Saturday announced the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 through a press conference, bringing relief to over three lakh candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination.

Candidates can access their scorecards through the official KEA website after the activation of the result link.

According to information released during the announcement, Tanisha Karthik emerged as the topper in the engineering stream of the entrance examination.

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The KCET 2026, also known as the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET), was conducted in offline pen-and-paper mode between April 22 and April 24, 2026. The examination was held across 745 centres throughout Karnataka.

This year, approximately 3,30,479 candidates appeared for the entrance test, making it one of the largest state-level engineering and professional course entrance examinations in the country.

The results were prepared after the evaluation process based on the final answer key released by KEA earlier in May. Candidates can now check their ranks and scores, which will determine their eligibility for admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary and other professional courses offered by institutions across Karnataka.

Following the declaration of results, KEA is expected to release the counselling schedule and detailed admission guidelines in the coming weeks. Qualified candidates will be required to participate in the counselling process for seat allotment based on their ranks, preferences and category reservations.

The KCET serves as the primary gateway for admission to undergraduate professional programmes in Karnataka and witnesses participation from lakhs of students every year.

Candidates have been advised to download and preserve their scorecards for use during the counselling and admission process.