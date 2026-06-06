CBSE Revises Re-evaluation Deadline for Class 12 Board Exam Answer Sheets 2026

Summary According to the revised schedule, students can now submit their applications until midnight on June 7, 2026 Announcing the extension through its official X account, CBSE stated that the decision was taken in the interest of students who were facing difficulties while completing the application process online

The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for Class 12 students to apply for verification and re-evaluation of their answer sheets following multiple complaints regarding technical issues on the board's online portal.

According to the revised schedule, students can now submit their applications until midnight on June 7, 2026. The earlier deadline was set for June 6.

Announcing the extension through its official X account, CBSE stated that the decision was taken in the interest of students who were facing difficulties while completing the application process online.

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“In the interest of students, CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for Verification and Re-evaluation of Question(s) for the Class XII Board Examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process,” the board said in its post.

The board clarified that the previous deadline of June 6 (midnight) has now been revised to June 7 (midnight), urging students to take note of the updated schedule and submit their applications accordingly.

The extension has been welcomed by many students, who described it as a relief amid ongoing technical difficulties. Several candidates expressed gratitude for the additional 24 hours provided to complete the process.

However, some students also raised concerns about recurring issues with the board's digital platforms. In responses to CBSE's announcement, students pointed to portal glitches and other technical problems, questioning the preparedness of newly introduced online systems.

One student commented that the board had introduced new digital processes without adequate testing and alleged that technical disruptions, including portal glitches and reported cyber-related issues, had added to students' stress during a crucial stage of their academic journey.

CBSE Class 12 Revaluation 2026: Steps to Apply

Students seeking verification or re-evaluation of their answer sheets can follow these steps:

Visit the CBSE re-evaluation portal and log in using the required credentials. Complete Aadhaar-based authentication to access the application dashboard. Select either “Verification of Marks/Questions” or “Re-evaluation”. Choose the subject and enter the required details. Review the application carefully and pay the prescribed fee. Download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.

The board has advised students to complete the process well before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure successful submission of their applications.