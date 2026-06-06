GSRTC Announces Recruitment for 4,318 Conductor Posts; Check Eligibility, Applications Open

Summary A total of 4,318 vacancies will be filled through the latest recruitment drive According to the notification, selected candidates may be posted at any department or depot of GSRTC depending on organisational requirements

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation has released an official notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Conductors across the state. A total of 4,318 vacancies will be filled through the latest recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Gujarat government's recruitment portal. The online application process is currently underway, and applicants have been advised to complete their registration within the prescribed timeline.

According to the notification, selected candidates may be posted at any department or depot of GSRTC depending on organisational requirements.

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Candidates seeking appointment as Conductors must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. Applicants are also required to possess basic computer knowledge as prescribed by the Gujarat government. Relevant certificates or mark sheets proving computer proficiency will be verified during the document verification stage.

In addition, candidates must hold a valid Conductor Licence at the time of submitting the application. Applications submitted without a valid licence or with an expired licence will not be considered for recruitment.

The recruitment process will begin with an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)-based written examination carrying a total of 100 marks. The examination will consist of objective-type questions, and answer sheets will be evaluated through the OMR system.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be shortlisted in accordance with the rules and conditions outlined in the recruitment notification. Final selection will be subject to verification of original documents and fulfilment of all eligibility requirements.

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (General) category will be required to pay an online processing fee of Rs 300 plus applicable GST.

For candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), women candidates, persons with disabilities and ex-servicemen, the processing fee has been fixed at Rs 200 plus applicable GST.

GSRTC has advised candidates to carefully read the detailed notification before applying and ensure that all information provided in the application form matches their original documents to avoid disqualification during the verification process.

The recruitment drive is expected to provide a significant employment opportunity for eligible candidates seeking positions in Gujarat's public transport sector.