Unleashing the Future: Welcome to Kshitij 2025 - Asia's Largest Techno-Management Fest!

Kshitij 2025, Asia’s largest techno-management fest, is taking place from January 17 to 19 at IIT Kharagpur. The 22nd edition promises an unforgettable experience with over 20 high-energy competitions across diverse domains. Highlights include Robowars, where robots battle it out; Sand Rover, a rover race on tough terrains; and Droid Blitz, a fast-paced coding competition. Other exciting events include B-Plan for entrepreneurial pitches, Quant Quest for quantitative finance challenges, and Laws of Motion, where aircraft models are designed and tested. Anadigix combines analog and digital engineering to solve complex puzzles.

Workshops are at the heart of Kshitij, featuring industry leaders from Google, Cisco, Bajaj, Boeing, and Simplify3X. These hands-on sessions cover cutting-edge topics like AI, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, 3D Printing, and Project Management. Participants will earn certificates, adding real-world value.

The event also boasts inspiring guest lectures from icons like Dr. A. Velumani of Thyrocare, Ms. Kanika Tekriwal of JetSetGo, and experts at the IAS panel. Exhibitions include displays from the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Electronics and IT, and an Auto Expo with Mahindra EVs and vintage cars.

Workwise partners with Kshitij 2025 to sponsor the Tech Triad Hackathon, offering Rs 75,000 in prizes and internships. Known for transforming heavy industry procurement, Workwise promotes innovation and addresses real-world challenges. This collaboration bridges academia and industry, fostering talent and advancing technology-driven solutions for a smarter, more efficient industrial ecosystem.

End the day with electrifying performances from artists like KR$NA and Lost Stories. Join Kshitij 2025 for an unforgettable experience!

Book your spot now: https://ktj.in/Accommodation