University of Rajasthan, IIHMR Sign MoU for Joint Research, Training & Student Development

Summary The University of Rajasthan and IIHMR University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote academic collaboration, research partnerships and student development. The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between the two institutions in areas such as research, curriculum development and skill enhancement.

The University of Rajasthan and IIHMR University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote academic collaboration, research partnerships and student development.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between the two institutions in areas such as research, curriculum development and skill enhancement.

The agreement was signed by University of Rajasthan's Registrar Ashu Choudhary and IIHMR University President P R Sodani. The MoU will remain valid for three years, according to an IIHMR statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the partnership, the universities will collaborate on internships and student training, faculty and student exchange programmes, curriculum design and research in areas including public health, sociology and sustainable development.

The two institutions will also work together on dissertation supervision, joint research projects, and organising workshops, seminars and conferences.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.