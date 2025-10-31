Academic Collaboration

University of Rajasthan, IIHMR Sign MoU for Joint Research, Training & Student Development

PTI
PTI
Posted on 31 Oct 2025
17:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The University of Rajasthan and IIHMR University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote academic collaboration, research partnerships and student development.
The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between the two institutions in areas such as research, curriculum development and skill enhancement.

The University of Rajasthan and IIHMR University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote academic collaboration, research partnerships and student development.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between the two institutions in areas such as research, curriculum development and skill enhancement.

The agreement was signed by University of Rajasthan's Registrar Ashu Choudhary and IIHMR University President P R Sodani. The MoU will remain valid for three years, according to an IIHMR statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the partnership, the universities will collaborate on internships and student training, faculty and student exchange programmes, curriculum design and research in areas including public health, sociology and sustainable development.

The two institutions will also work together on dissertation supervision, joint research projects, and organising workshops, seminars and conferences.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 31 Oct 2025
17:04 PM
Academic Collaboration MoU Research
Similar stories
IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Hosts “Ideas Matter Most” to Drive Innovation for India@2047

BDM International school

BDM International to Host ‘Velocity 2025’: Kolkata Schools Gear Up for Business I. . .

IIEST Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur to Host INSTRUO 14: Robowars, Hacksprint and More from October 31!

Shri Shikshayatan School

Shri Shikshayatan School Hosts STEAM Exhibition 2025: “Innovation Within You”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today at ssc.gov.in; Get Link to App. . .

JEE Main 2026

IIT Kanpur Launches Free 40-Day Online JEE Main 2026 Crash Course under SATHEE- Key D. . .

NEET counselling

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Begins; Check Detailed Schedule Here

IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Hosts “Ideas Matter Most” to Drive Innovation for India@2047

Haryana education

Haryana Board Launches One-Time Marks Improvement Opportunity for Students- Read Deta. . .

NExT exam

NExT Exam Deferred for 3-4 Years, NMC to Conduct Mock Tests Before Implementation

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality