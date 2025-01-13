Remarkable feat by UEM, Jaipur! Wins four bronze at All India Inter-University Gatka Tournament

Summary Both the men's and women's teams displayed their sporting brilliance, cementing the university's position as a centre of excellence in Sports In the women's section, UEM Jaipur's Department of Yoga students delivered an outstanding performance, earning four bronze medals

In a remarkable achievement, the University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Jaipur, showcased exceptional talent and sportsmanship at the All India Inter-University Gatka Tournament. Both the men's and women's teams displayed their sporting brilliance, cementing the university's position as a centre of excellence in Sports.

In the women's section, UEM Jaipur's Department of Yoga students delivered an outstanding performance, earning four bronze medals. The medalists— Pooja Rawat, Mamta, Manisha Choudhary, and Anisha Gurjar— demonstrated immense dedication and skill, bringing pride to the university and acting as an inspiration to their peers.

This achievement highlights the university's commitment to holistic education, where academic excellence is complemented by support for sports and extracurricular activities. The success of these students reflects the hard work of the athletes, their mentors and the unwavering support provided by UEM Jaipur.

Such accomplishments not only enhance the reputation of UEM Jaipur at the national level but also encourage a culture of athletic excellence among students, fostering a balanced approach to personal and professional development.