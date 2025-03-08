Hult Prize 2025 at CU: A Legacy of Innovation, Impact and Unstoppable Dreams!

Summary The Hult Prize OnCampus, University of Calcutta Chapter 2025 was not just a competition—it was a testament to innovation, resilience, and teamwork. The competition witnessed groundbreaking ideas from dynamic student entrepreneurs.

The Hult Prize OnCampus, University of Calcutta Chapter 2025 was not just a competition—it was a testament to innovation, resilience, and teamwork. Despite starting with zero funding and limited time, a dedicated team of students transformed their vision into reality, making the seventh edition of the prestigious global competition a landmark event.

Turning Dreams into Reality

University of Calcutta

The journey to the Hult Prize 2025 at CU began in November when a passionate group of students decided to bring the event to life. Through countless brainstorming sessions, sleepless nights, and relentless efforts, they overcame every challenge. With no structured financial backing like other institutions, their unwavering spirit made them stand out, attracting 33 participating teams.

As The Campus Director, Ankit Sarkar, remarked: "This event was not the work of one, but of many. It was built on the resilience, dedication, and unbreakable spirit of a team that refused to back down. Despite every challenge, they stood together, proving that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible. "

Three Power-Packed Events

The event featured a trio of intellectually stimulating competitions, each designed to challenge minds and spark innovation:

Cal Quizzitive – A battle of intellect, where knowledge reigned supreme.

Cal Argumentative – A high-energy debate that reshaped perspectives.

Hult Prize OnCampus Main Event – The ultimate showdown of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Winners of 'Cal Argumentative' and 'Cal Quizzitive' University of Calcutta

Winners of the Hult Prize OnCampus Main Event University of Calcutta

The competition witnessed groundbreaking ideas from dynamic student entrepreneurs, with three standout teams - Team Senserious (Mind Mate), Team WasteWagon, and Team Nirbhaya emerging as the winner, runner-up, and second runner-up, respectively.

The event was graced by an esteemed panel of judges, including industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and academicians, who provided invaluable insights and encouragement.

More Than a Competition – A Movement for Change

The Hult Prize is not just a student competition; it is a global movement that empowers young innovators to create solutions for pressing social challenges. The University of Calcutta Chapter has once again proved that with passion, persistence, and teamwork, real change is possible.

With this inspiring edition, the baton is now passed to the next generation of changemakers, ensuring that the spirit of entrepreneurial impact continues to thrive. Hult Prize 2025 at CU was more than an event—it was the start of a new legacy.