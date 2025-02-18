Hult Prize 2025 at Calcutta University to Ignite Innovation and Expand Horizons!

Summary The Hult Prize 2025, often dubbed the This year, for the first time, the prestigious student-led social entrepreneurship competition is open to all affiliated colleges and departments—a historic expansion beyond its traditional engineering base.

The Hult Prize 2025, often dubbed the "Nobel Prize for Students," is all set to unfold at the University of Calcutta, offering young innovators a platform to transform ideas into impactful ventures. This year, for the first time, the prestigious student-led social entrepreneurship competition is open to all affiliated colleges and departments—a historic expansion beyond its traditional engineering base.

Key Event Details

The Hult Prize 2025 at the University of Calcutta will take place at Rashbehari Siksha Prangan (Rajabazar Science College Campus). The main event, an entrepreneurial pitching competition, is scheduled for February 27, 2025, where participants will present innovative solutions to global challenges. Leading up to the grand finale, two engaging pre-events will be held on February 25, 2025.

Cal-Quizzitive, an open general quiz, will challenge participants across diverse topics, while Cal-Argumentative, a themed debate, will encourage thought-provoking discussions on entrepreneurship, social responsibility, and global impact.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 1857, the University of Calcutta has long been a hub of academic brilliance, producing Nobel laureates and pioneers in various fields. By expanding the Hult Prize across disciplines, it reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation and leadership.

More than just a competition, the Hult Prize is a launchpad for future changemakers. Participants will gain networking opportunities, global exposure, and the chance to compete for exciting prizes. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or an innovation enthusiast, this is your chance to dream, create, and make an impact!