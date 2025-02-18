Calcutta University

Hult Prize 2025 at Calcutta University to Ignite Innovation and Expand Horizons!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Feb 2025
16:26 PM

University of Calcutta

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Hult Prize 2025, often dubbed the
This year, for the first time, the prestigious student-led social entrepreneurship competition is open to all affiliated colleges and departments—a historic expansion beyond its traditional engineering base.

The Hult Prize 2025, often dubbed the "Nobel Prize for Students," is all set to unfold at the University of Calcutta, offering young innovators a platform to transform ideas into impactful ventures. This year, for the first time, the prestigious student-led social entrepreneurship competition is open to all affiliated colleges and departments—a historic expansion beyond its traditional engineering base.

Key Event Details

The Hult Prize 2025 at the University of Calcutta will take place at Rashbehari Siksha Prangan (Rajabazar Science College Campus). The main event, an entrepreneurial pitching competition, is scheduled for February 27, 2025, where participants will present innovative solutions to global challenges. Leading up to the grand finale, two engaging pre-events will be held on February 25, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cal-Quizzitive, an open general quiz, will challenge participants across diverse topics, while Cal-Argumentative, a themed debate, will encourage thought-provoking discussions on entrepreneurship, social responsibility, and global impact.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 1857, the University of Calcutta has long been a hub of academic brilliance, producing Nobel laureates and pioneers in various fields. By expanding the Hult Prize across disciplines, it reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation and leadership.

More than just a competition, the Hult Prize is a launchpad for future changemakers. Participants will gain networking opportunities, global exposure, and the chance to compete for exciting prizes. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or an innovation enthusiast, this is your chance to dream, create, and make an impact!

Last updated on 18 Feb 2025
16:27 PM
Calcutta University Hult Prize
Similar stories
UEM Kolkata

Ureckon’25: UEM's 7th Edition of Kolkata’s Biggest Techno-Management Fest

Annual fest

NIT Trichy Organises the 21st Edition of Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest-. . .

Brainware University

Agri-Next 2025: Experts Unite to Shape the Future of Agriculture at Brainware Univers. . .

farewell

In Pictures| Schools across Kolkata host Farewell for Academic Year 2024-25 (Part-II)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC set to announce stray vacancy results tomorrow; 3 seats. . .

WBCHSE

WB HS 2025-26 Curriculum Changes: AI, Data Science and More Explained

UEM Kolkata

Ureckon’25: UEM's 7th Edition of Kolkata’s Biggest Techno-Management Fest

SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims 2025: New Exam Dates, Admit Card Updates

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Criteria & Exam Details

Annual fest

NIT Trichy Organises the 21st Edition of Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest-. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality