This leading institution from Jaipur ensures students receive quality education for a successful future

UEM Jaipur is a private university located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Established in 2011, it is part of the IEM-UEM Group, one of India’s leading educational institutions. UEM Jaipur is a UGC-recognised university and is also a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across various fields, including engineering, management, law, and science. UEM Jaipur has a strong focus on providing quality education and research opportunities to its students. It boasts a well-qualified faculty and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Why Choose UEM Jaipur?

There are many reasons why students choose UEM Jaipur for their higher education. Some key reasons include:

Excellent academic reputation: UEM Jaipur is known for its high academic standards and rigorous curriculum.

Experienced faculty: The university boasts a team of experienced and qualified faculty members who are experts in their respective fields.

State-of-the-art infrastructure: UEM Jaipur offers world-class infrastructure, including modern classrooms, laboratories, and libraries.

Focus on research: The university encourages research and innovation among both students and faculty.

Industry partnerships: UEM Jaipur has strong partnerships with leading industries, providing students with valuable opportunities for internships and placements.

Campus Facts

UEM Jaipur has a sprawling campus that spreads over 100 acres.

The university provides separate hostels for boys and girls.

The campus has a number of sports facilities, including a cricket ground, football field, and basketball court.

The university has a well-stocked library with an extensive collection of books and journals.

UEM Jaipur also hosts numerous student clubs and societies catering to the diverse interests of the students.

Achievements

UEM Jaipur has received several awards and recognitions for its excellence in education. Some notable achievements include:

Ranked among the top 100 engineering colleges in India by NIRF.

Awarded the 'Best Private University in Rajasthan' by the Assocham India.

Received the 'National Education Excellence Award' from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

UEM Jaipur is committed to providing its students with a holistic education that prepares them for successful careers. The university's focus on academic excellence, research, and industry partnerships makes it an ideal choice for students seeking a quality education.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of UEM Jaipur by ABP Digital Brand Hub.