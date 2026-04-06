St. Xavier’s XTS to Host Theaxav’26, Showcasing Theatre and Creative Arts

Summary The fest promises several events like Stage play, Street play, Mono act, Script writing and many more The exhilarating events and performances that shall unravel on 7th April is a result of the unwavering dedication of XTS towards the tradition of theatre

On 7th April 2026, The Xaverian Theatrical Society of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata will return with their flagship fest, Theaxav’26. This exuberant event will draw back the stage curtains and provide the space for artists to live their dream. The fest promises several events like Stage play, Street play, Mono act, Script writing and many more. The celebrations of thespian culture does not stop there. XTS will also bring to the audience a dazzling performance through their home production.

On this eventful day, the shine of the spotlight will illuminate the talents that exist among us. Events like Dastaan (Stage play) will present teams with an opportunity that they can not resist. A crisp one act play that will turn the audience’s world upside down in a matter of minutes. Theaxav’26 ensures that no story goes unheard. Events like Dhwani (Radio play) and Chhonde Golpo (Dance and recitation) will give participants a chance to harness their creative abilities with unimaginable finesse. The sheer appreciation of music and expression aims to be a marvel! A fest celebrating the talents that are fostered in a theatre would be incomplete if writers did not wield their mighty pen. The event Qalaam (Script writing) will see a chilling battle of quills, scribbling away, creating worlds that had remained unknown before. Chol-O-Chitro (Themewalk) shall serve as a reminder that fashion too narrates a story. The beauty of the event surely will be a sight worth remembering for the ages! Pratidhwani (Street Play) will also make it a point to make itself heard. Gripping performances that could catch the attention of all passers-by, proving that one does not always need extravagance to stand out. Simple and bold does the trick! All events promise to showcase the wonders that can come out of teamwork. Humshkaal (Mono Act) on the contrary will open the stage for the solo stars! Captivating representations of characters that alone can conquer the stage. All such wonderful events will then be followed by the XTS Home Production. An event that aims to honour the brilliance of theatre, would be incomplete without a homage to “The Bard” himself. XTS staged a production of the classic tragedy, “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare.

The exhilarating events and performances that shall unravel on 7th April is a result of the unwavering dedication of XTS towards the tradition of theatre. Tireless days were spent rehearsing and organising, all to ensure the success of an event of such great magnitude. This annual celebration in the flagship event of XTS hopes to showcase the love for theatre that is nurtured in the hearts of the students.