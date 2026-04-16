CBSE 2026

CBSE Opens LOC Window for Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026; Applications Begin Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Apr 2026
15:23 PM

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Summary
According to the official schedule, the LOC window will remain open from April 16 to April 20, 2026
Students who were not registered during the first phase of LOC can now submit their names and pay the required examination fee

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the List of Candidates (LOC) submission window for the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, allowing eligible students to register for improvement and compartment opportunities.

According to the official schedule, the LOC window will remain open from April 16 to April 20, 2026. A subsequent phase for LOC submission and examination fee payment with late fee will be available from April 21 to April 22, 2026, as per the board’s notification released on cbse.gov.in.

Students who were not registered during the first phase of LOC can now submit their names and pay the required examination fee. Those already registered in the first phase may proceed with fee payment, while candidates who no longer wish to appear in the second examination have been given the option to withdraw their candidature.

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Under the CBSE scheme, students who have passed the first examination may appear for improvement in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages. Candidates placed in the compartment category are also eligible to appear in the second examination under the same category and may additionally opt for improvement, subject to the board’s guidelines. The LOC for first-chance compartment candidates will be submitted by the respective schools.

Candidates must visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, and access the LOC link available on the homepage. After entering the required registration details, applicants must submit the form, pay the examination fee, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The board had announced the Class 10 first examination results on April 15, 2026, recording a pass percentage of 93.70%, a marginal increase from last year’s 93.66%.

The Second Board Examination is part of CBSE’s effort to provide students with additional opportunities to improve academic performance and clear pending subjects.

Last updated on 16 Apr 2026
15:24 PM
CBSE 2026 Board Exam 2026
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