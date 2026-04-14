EDGE 2026, Startup Clinic & Pitch Competition at Praxis Business School to Unite Academia and Industry

Summary Praxis Business School is set to host two major events on April 18, 2026, at the STPI Auditorium in Salt Lake, Kolkata. The initiative aims to create a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and entrepreneurial growth.

Praxis Business School is set to host two major events on April 18, 2026, at the STPI Auditorium in Salt Lake, Kolkata, bringing together academia, industry leaders, and the startup ecosystem under one roof. The initiative aims to create a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and entrepreneurial growth.

The highlight of the day will be EDGE 2026: Explorations in a Digital and Global Environment, an international conference centred around the theme “Reimagining Management in the Digital Era.” The conference is expected to witness participation from academicians, researchers, and industry professionals across domains, reflecting the growing need for interdisciplinary collaboration in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

EDGE 2026 will feature research presentations across key areas, including Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Finance and FinTech, Marketing, Human Resources, and Economics and Public Policy. The conference seeks to encourage meaningful dialogue on emerging global business challenges while fostering collaboration between academia and industry.

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Complementing the conference is the Start-up Clinic and Pitch Competition 2026, organised by the institution’s Innovation Council. The initiative is designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs and early-stage startups by providing access to mentorship, expert guidance, and constructive feedback.

Participants will also have the opportunity to present their business ideas before a panel of investors, industry experts, and business leaders, offering valuable exposure and potential pathways for growth. The event is expected to nurture innovation and entrepreneurial thinking among students and young professionals.

Together, these events aim to bridge the gap between theoretical insights and real-world applications, enabling participants to engage with contemporary business challenges and opportunities. By facilitating interactions between students, researchers, and industry leaders, Praxis Business School continues to strengthen its commitment to holistic education and practical impact.

The events are supported by State Bank of India and UCO Bank, highlighting strong industry-academia collaboration and a shared focus on advancing research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the region.

As anticipation builds, EDGE 2026 and the Start-up Clinic promise to deliver a dynamic and engaging experience, positioning Praxis Business School at the forefront of innovation-driven education.