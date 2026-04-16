WBJEEB Extends JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Deadline; Application Correction Facility Opens Next

Summary Eligible candidates can now submit their applications for the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate (JENPAS UG 2026) until April 18 via the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in According to the revised schedule, the application correction window will remain open from April 20 to April 22, 2026, while admit cards will be released on May 29

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has extended the registration deadline for JENPAS UG 2026, offering aspirants additional time to apply for undergraduate courses in nursing, paramedical, and allied sciences.

Eligible candidates can now submit their applications for the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate (JENPAS UG 2026) until April 18 via the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the revised schedule, the application correction window will remain open from April 20 to April 22, 2026, while admit cards will be released on May 29.

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The JENPAS UG 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on June 7 in an offline, OMR-based format, conducted in two shifts—11 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 500 (one paper), Rs 800 (both papers)

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 400 (one paper), Rs 650 (both papers)

Paper Details:

Paper 1: For all courses except BHA

Paper 2: Only for BHA course

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, securing at least:

45% marks (General category)

40% marks (Reserved categories)

JENPAS UG 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the “JENPAS UG 2026” link

Register and create login credentials

Fill out the application form

Upload required documents and select the paper

Pay the application fee

Submit and download the confirmation page

The extension comes as a relief for many aspirants seeking admission to courses such as BSc Nursing, BPT, and BMLT, ensuring they do not miss out on this key state-level entrance examination.