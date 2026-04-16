GPAT 2026 Scorecard, Final Answer Key Released at natboard.edu.in; 39,890 MPharm Seats on Offer

Summary Candidates can access and download both documents from the official website, natboard.edu.in The entrance examination was conducted on March 7, 2026, with results declared on April 7

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is set to release the final answer key and scorecard for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026, conducted for admission to the Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programme on April 15, 2026. Candidates can access and download both documents from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

To download the scorecard, candidates are required to log in using their user ID and password. The GPAT 2026 scorecard is available in PDF format and will remain valid for three years.

The scorecard includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained, percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying status. Meanwhile, the final answer key provides correct responses along with question IDs, enabling candidates to cross-check their answers and estimate their scores.

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The GPAT 2026 results will facilitate admission to approximately 39,890 MPharm seats across more than 800 institutes in India.

The entrance examination was conducted on March 7, 2026, with results declared on April 7. A total of 53,617 candidates appeared, out of which 5,362 qualified.

GPAT Scorecard 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

Navigate to the Notice section and click on “View All”

Select the link for “GPAT Scorecard & Final Answer Key - 2026”

Enter your user ID and password

View and download the scorecard and answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their details and keep the scorecard safe for use during the admission and counselling process.