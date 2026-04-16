NBE

GPAT 2026 Scorecard, Final Answer Key Released at natboard.edu.in; 39,890 MPharm Seats on Offer

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Apr 2026
13:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can access and download both documents from the official website, natboard.edu.in
The entrance examination was conducted on March 7, 2026, with results declared on April 7

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is set to release the final answer key and scorecard for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026, conducted for admission to the Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programme on April 15, 2026. Candidates can access and download both documents from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

To download the scorecard, candidates are required to log in using their user ID and password. The GPAT 2026 scorecard is available in PDF format and will remain valid for three years.

The scorecard includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained, percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying status. Meanwhile, the final answer key provides correct responses along with question IDs, enabling candidates to cross-check their answers and estimate their scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GPAT 2026 results will facilitate admission to approximately 39,890 MPharm seats across more than 800 institutes in India.

The entrance examination was conducted on March 7, 2026, with results declared on April 7. A total of 53,617 candidates appeared, out of which 5,362 qualified.

GPAT Scorecard 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in
  • Navigate to the Notice section and click on “View All”
  • Select the link for “GPAT Scorecard & Final Answer Key - 2026”
  • Enter your user ID and password
  • View and download the scorecard and answer key
  • Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their details and keep the scorecard safe for use during the admission and counselling process.

Last updated on 16 Apr 2026
14:01 PM
NBE GPAT 2026 Answer Key
Similar stories
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

KVS Second Provisional List for Balvatika, Class 1 Admission 2026 Today; Third List S. . .

BIEAP

AP Inter Results 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage Hits 12-Year High, Check Toppers List

Andhra Pradesh

BIEAP Declares AP Inter Results 2026 for 1st, 2nd Year; Reverification, Supplementary. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE to Conduct Second Attempt of Class 10 Board Exam 2026 in May; 40% Participation . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BIEAP

AP Inter Results 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage Hits 12-Year High, Check Toppers List

School Events

Youthopia 2026 Returns to The Heritage School, Kolkata with Star Power, 40+ Events an. . .

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

KVS Second Provisional List for Balvatika, Class 1 Admission 2026 Today; Third List S. . .

Andhra Pradesh

BIEAP Declares AP Inter Results 2026 for 1st, 2nd Year; Reverification, Supplementary. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE to Conduct Second Attempt of Class 10 Board Exam 2026 in May; 40% Participation . . .

Annual Day, Shri Shikshayatan School
Shri Shikshayatan School

Extra classes: Hands that create and serve others

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality