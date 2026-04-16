BIEAP

AP Inter Results 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage Hits 12-Year High, Check Toppers List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Apr 2026
12:43 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) can now access their scorecards on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, as well as through SMS and DigiLocker services
This year, the AP Inter examinations were conducted between February 23 and March 24, with over 10.57 lakh students registered, including around 5.31 lakh first-year and 5.26 lakh second-year candidates

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on April 15 announced the AP Intermediate Results 2026 for both first- and second-year students. Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) can now access their scorecards on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, as well as through SMS and DigiLocker services.

This year, the AP Inter examinations were conducted between February 23 and March 24, with over 10.57 lakh students registered, including around 5.31 lakh first-year and 5.26 lakh second-year candidates.

In a notable achievement, the board recorded its highest pass percentage in 12 years, with 77% of first-year students and 81% of second-year students successfully clearing the exams.

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AP Inter Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to download their marks memo:

  • Visit the official BIEAP website: bie.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the link for “IPE February/March 2026 First & Second Year Results” on the homepage
  • Enter required details such as roll number, date of birth, or name
  • Submit the information
  • View and download the subject-wise marks memo for future reference

Students are advised to verify all details carefully on their scorecards. The board has also provided alternative access options to ensure smooth and hassle-free result checking amid heavy traffic on the website.

The declaration marks a significant milestone for students, especially with improved pass percentages reflecting better academic performance across the state.

Last updated on 16 Apr 2026
13:48 PM
BIEAP AP Inter Exam 2026 Results out Toppers list
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