TRONIX 2k25: The Neotia University’s Robotics Fest Sparks Innovation & Tech Excellence

Summary The first-ever TRONIX, an inter-college robotics competition, made an electrifying debut on February 25 and February 26, 2025, at The Neotia University (TNU). Organised by Techniche, the university’s technical club, the event brought together over 50 participants from top institutions across West Bengal, fostering innovation, teamwork, and cutting-edge technology.

The first-ever TRONIX, an inter-college robotics competition, made an electrifying debut on February 25 and February 26, 2025, at The Neotia University (TNU). Organised by Techniche, the university’s technical club, the event brought together over 50 participants from top institutions across West Bengal, fostering innovation, teamwork, and cutting-edge technology.

TRONIX 2K25 made an electrifying debut with over 50 participants from top institutions from West Bengal. The Neotia University

A Platform for Robotics Excellence

TRONIX was designed to push the boundaries of robotics and engineering, allowing students to showcase their technical prowess and problem-solving skills. The competition saw a dynamic mix of events, including:

ADVERTISEMENT

Robo-Race – Speed and precision put to the test.

Line-Following (Tracer) – AI-driven navigation challenges.

Aquatronics – Robotics meets water-based engineering.

Inno-Vision (Project Presentation) – Showcasing groundbreaking robotic innovations.

Ideathon – Brainstorming futuristic tech solutions.

The dynamic mix of events saw large number of participants and kept the audience on edge with thrilling performances. The Neotia University

Among these, Robo-Race and Aquatronics stole the spotlight, drawing the largest number of participants and keeping the audience on edge with thrilling performances.

A Celebration of Innovation & Collaboration

Beyond competition, TRONIX connected students, faculty, and robotics experts, creating an immersive experience that highlighted the importance of technological advancement and teamwork. Techniche’s vision to nurture young innovators was evident in the event’s success, making TRONIX a landmark robotics fest in West Bengal’s tech ecosystem.

Beyond competition, TRONIX connected students, faculty, and robotics experts, creating an immersive experience. The Neotia University

As TRONIX 2k25 concluded, it left an inspiring legacy, promising bigger and more exciting editions in the coming years, further cementing TNU’s role in fostering India’s future robotics leaders.