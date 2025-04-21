The Heritage School

Youthopia 2025 Returns: East India’s Biggest School Fest Set to Rock The Heritage School

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2025
11:39 AM

The Heritage School, Kolkata

Summary
The stage is set, the buzz is building, and excitement is reaching a fever pitch — Youthopia 2025: Inception of Insight, the 16th edition of The Heritage School’s iconic interschool fest, is all geared up to take centre stage once again.
From April 23 to 25, the sprawling campus of The Heritage School will transform into a high-energy hub of talent, creativity, and celebration as students from across the region gather for East India’s most extravagant student-organised fest.

From April 23 to 25, the sprawling campus of The Heritage School will transform into a high-energy hub of talent, creativity, and celebration as students from across the region gather for East India’s most extravagant student-organised fest. With over 45 dynamic events, both on-field and on-stage, the three-day spectacle promises non-stop action, innovation, and unforgettable moments.

Behind this grand celebration lies months of tireless preparation, fuelled by the passion and dedication of students determined to deliver yet another unforgettable edition of Youthopia. From debates to dance-offs, quizzes to creative arts, the event has something for every young mind seeking inspiration and glory.

The real showstoppers? The musical extravaganzas! The evening of April 24 will come alive with DJ Tej, setting the tempo high, while the grand finale on April 25 will feature a power-packed performance by Amit Mishra, adding star-studded dazzle to the final night. Previous editions have seen stars like Raghav Chaitanya, Sachin-Jigar, and Benny Dayal set the stage ablaze — and this year promises no less.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2025
11:40 AM
The Heritage School Youthopia
