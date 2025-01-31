Kolaahal 2025: A Vibrant Celebration of Culture, Art, and Adventure at The Heritage School

Summary The Heritage School's much-anticipated biennial carnival, Kolaahal 2025, unfolded in a grand spectacle on January 26, 2025. The carnival transformed the school into a vibrant hub of activity, offering a diverse range of experiences across several thematic zones.

The Heritage School's much-anticipated biennial carnival, Kolaahal 2025, unfolded in a grand spectacle on January 26, 2025, captivating students, parents, and the community with a fusion of culture, heritage, and creativity. The event was graced by renowned author William Dalrymple, who inaugurated the celebration, adding a literary charm to the festivity.

A Day of Thrills, Art, and Cultural Extravaganza

The carnival transformed the school into a vibrant hub of activity, offering a diverse range of experiences across several thematic zones:

Annapurna (Food Park): A paradise for food lovers, featuring an irresistible mix of pizza, pasta, South Indian delicacies, chaat, and finger foods.

Kridangan (Games & Adventure Sports Zone): Enthusiasts enjoyed adrenaline-pumping activities like Zip Line, Slithering, Land Zorbing, and Balancing Beam, making it a hotspot for thrill-seekers.

Rangmanch (Cultural Program): The cultural stage resonated with an Indo-Western Orchestra, a special session with William Dalrymple, folk renditions like "Poush Toder Daak Diyechhe," and an enthralling Chhau dance. Off-stage, mime performances added a touch of theatrical artistry.

Kalakshetra (Art Zone): A visual delight, this zone displayed intricate paintings, loom work, and exquisite pottery, reflecting the students' artistic flair.

Kaushal Exhibition: A heartwarming highlight was the showcase of creative works by students from the Special Educational Needs (SEN) department, receiving admiration and appreciation from visitors.

A Grand Success in Fostering Creativity and Inclusivity

As the festivities concluded, Kolaahal 2025 stood as a testament to The Heritage School’s commitment to nurturing artistic expression, cultural heritage, and inclusivity. The event not only celebrated talent but also strengthened the spirit of the community, leaving attendees with cherished memories of an unforgettable day.