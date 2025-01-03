The BSS School Celebrates Platinum Jubilee with 'The Global Girl' and Tower Clock

Summary The BSS School, a beacon of excellence in Kolkata, marked a historic milestone as it stepped into its 75th year on January 1, 2025. To celebrate this Platinum Jubilee, the school unveiled a bronze sculpture titled 'The Global Girl,' a gift to the city that symbolises the institution’s vision and legacy.

The BSS School, a beacon of excellence in Kolkata, marked a historic milestone as it stepped into its 75th year on January 1, 2025. To celebrate this Platinum Jubilee, the school unveiled a bronze sculpture titled 'The Global Girl,' a gift to the city that symbolises the institution’s vision and legacy. This masterpiece, dedicated to the global aspirations of its students, captures the essence of a young girl holding a notebook – an emblem of education as the gateway to becoming a global citizen.

Crafted using the intricate lost wax method, the sculpture stands atop a terracotta brick pedestal, a nod to West Bengal's rich tradition of art and architecture. Terracotta, as both a medium and symbol, reflects the soil of the land and the cultural heritage of the region.

All the dignitaries present on stage. The BSS School, Kolkata

The inaugural programme, held in the School Auditorium, was graced by Honourable Justice Amrita Sinha as the Chief Guest. Adding to the grandeur of the celebrations, a Tower Clock was unveiled on the school’s facade. This clock, destined to become a landmark for Gariahat, embodies the enduring legacy and modern aspirations of The BSS School.

Chief Guest Justice Amrita Sinha addressed the audience. The BSS School, Kolkata

At the heart of The BSS School’s philosophy is a commitment to nurturing a joyful and thriving environment where students build self-esteem and confidence. “At The BSS School, only the best is good enough. Passion for excellence is a driving force each and every day,” said G K Khaitan, Secretary of The BSS School. This vision emphasises a collaborative partnership among teachers, students, and parents, ensuring that every student’s voice is heard and valued.

Students delivered brilliant performances on stage. The BSS School, Kolkata

Recognised with the prestigious 'Sera Vidyalaya Award 2023' by the Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, the school continues to uphold its ethos of inclusivity and excellence. It fosters a safe, happy, yet challenging environment where children are encouraged to explore their creativity, develop their potential, and form meaningful friendships. The emphasis on creativity, supported by top-tier infrastructure, nurtures a love for learning while promoting independence and individuality.

The teachers delivered a memorable performance. The BSS School, Kolkata

Having transitioned to the CISCE (New Delhi – WB446) Board, The BSS School is dedicated to equipping its students with the tools they need to step confidently into the real world. This transformation ensures a seamless journey from the protected and secure environment of the school to the challenges and opportunities of the global stage.

As The BSS School celebrates 75 years of educational excellence, its Platinum Jubilee festivities reaffirm its mission of shaping global citizens, one student at a time.