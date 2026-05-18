APSCHE

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2026 Declared; Cut-Off Marks, Rank Cards Available

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 May 2026
15:53 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check and download their rank cards from the official website, using their login credentials
The AP LAWCET 2026 cut-off marks for each counselling round will also be released separately

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMV), Tirupati has declared the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2026 results today, May 18.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has also announced the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2026 results along with AP LAWCET.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check and download their rank cards from the official website, using their login credentials.

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The AP LAWCET 2026 rank card contains details such as the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, overall marks, rank, category and section-wise scores.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the AP LAWCET 2026 counselling process for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes offered by law colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

According to APSCHE, the counselling process will be conducted in multiple rounds, during which candidates will have to submit their preferred college choices online for seat allotment. The AP LAWCET 2026 cut-off marks for each counselling round will also be released separately.

AP LAWCET Result 2026: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on the AP LAWCET Results 2026 link on the homepage
  3. Enter the required login credentials
  4. Click on the “View Result” button
  5. The AP LAWCET 2026 rank card will appear on the screen
  6. Download and print the rank card for future reference

SPMV conducted the AP LAWCET 2026 examination on May 4 for admissions to undergraduate law programmes. The provisional answer key was released on May 7, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 9.

Last updated on 18 May 2026
15:54 PM
APSCHE AP LAWCET Results out
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