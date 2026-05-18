UGC NET 2026 Registration Closes on May 20; Important Advisory Issued By NTA

Summary Candidates who have not yet completed their application can submit the form through the official website, UGC NET Official Portal The UGC NET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 22 to June 30 across 87 subjects

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2026 on May 20.

Candidates who have not yet completed their application can submit the form through the official website, UGC NET Official Portal.

The UGC NET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 22 to June 30 across 87 subjects.

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According to the schedule, details regarding exam city allocation will be released by June 10, while admit cards will be made available from June 15.

For the June 2026 cycle, the fee structure is as follows:

General category: Rs 1,150

General-EWS and OBC-NCL: Rs 600

Other reserved categories: Rs 325

Candidates are required to complete the application process by paying the prescribed fee and downloading the confirmation page for future reference.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has added two new subjects—Forestry and Statistics—for the NET June 2026 cycle, expanding the scope of the examination.

UGC NET is conducted twice a year by NTA, in June and December, for eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts, and PhD admissions in universities and colleges across India.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues on the portal.