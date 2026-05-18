TN SSLC Result 2026 Likely on May 20 at tnresults.nic.in; Here’s How to Check

Summary Once declared, students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets through the official website, tnresults.nic.in The provisional marksheet will contain subject-wise marks, total score, pass status and other examination-related details

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is expected to announce the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 on May 20.

Once declared, students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets through the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready to access the results online. The provisional marksheet will contain subject-wise marks, total score, pass status and other examination-related details.

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While the board has not officially confirmed the result declaration time, reports suggest that the results may be announced around 9:30 am.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations for 2026 were conducted from March 11 to April 6 in offline mode at examination centres across Tamil Nadu. The exams were held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Students were also provided an additional 15 minutes before the examination to read the question paper and plan their answers.

TN SSLC Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to access their Class 10 results:

Visit the official website Click on the “SSLC Examination Result 2026” link on the homepage Enter the registration number and date of birth Click on the submit button The TN SSLC Result 2026 will appear on the screen Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference

Last year, the Tamil Nadu board declared the SSLC results on May 16, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.80 per cent. A total of 9,13,036 students appeared for the examination in 2025.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.88 per cent, while boys recorded 91.74 per cent.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.55 per cent, with 8,18,743 students successfully qualifying out of 8,94,264 candidates who appeared for the exam.

Following the declaration of results, students will also be able to access information related to revaluation, supplementary examinations and original mark sheet distribution through official TNDGE portals.